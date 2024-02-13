Major Traffic Disruption on US Highway 2 in Airway Heights After Semi-Truck Accident

A semi-truck accident on US Highway 2 in Airway Heights, Washington, has led to a major traffic disruption. The incident took place on February 13, 2024, and involved a semi-truck colliding with a light pole, causing it to fall and obstruct the road.

Chaos on the Highway

The accident occurred on the bustling US Highway 2 in Airway Heights, Washington. The semi-truck, which was traveling eastbound, struck a light pole near the intersection, causing it to topple and block the road. The resulting chaos has led to a significant traffic backup, with motorists advised to avoid the area if possible.

Damaged Signal and 4-Way Stop

The light near the incident is currently flashing red, and the Washington Department of Transportation has advised drivers to treat the area as a 4-way stop. This recommendation is in place to ensure the safety of all motorists until the signal can be repaired. The damaged light pole has resulted in a power outage, leaving the area in darkness and adding to the confusion.

Crews En Route to Clear the Incident

Crews are currently on the scene to clear the incident and restore traffic flow. The extent of the damage to the light pole and the surrounding area is still being assessed. The condition of the semi-truck driver is unknown at this time. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and patience while the crews work to clear the incident.

In conclusion, the semi-truck accident on US Highway 2 in Airway Heights, Washington, has resulted in significant traffic disruptions. The incident, which involved a semi-truck colliding with a light pole, led to the light pole falling and blocking the road. The Washington Department of Transportation has advised drivers to treat the area as a 4-way stop until the signal can be repaired. Crews are on the scene to clear the incident and restore traffic flow.

