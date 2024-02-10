Lehigh Valley and Pennsylvania Honor America's 250th Anniversary: A Celebration of Diversity and Unity

The United States is gearing up to commemorate its 250th anniversary in 2026, and the preparations extend far beyond the nation's capital. In the heart of the Lehigh Valley and Pennsylvania, local organizations are working tirelessly to honor the region's significant contributions to the fledgling nation.

A Seminar to Remember

On March 23, the Lehigh Valley 250 group will host a free seminar at Lafayette College's Williams Center for the Arts. This event aims to shed light on the Valley's often-overlooked role in shaping the United States during its formative years. Local and national scholars, as well as students, will present their research on the diverse community that called the area home in the late 18th century.

The seminar will delve into the stories of the Native Americans, European settlers, and enslaved Africans who inhabited the region, painting a vivid picture of life in early America. By examining the interconnected histories of these groups, the Lehigh Valley 250 group hopes to foster a sense of inclusivity and shared heritage as the nation prepares to celebrate its milestone anniversary.

A Statewide Effort

The Lehigh Valley is not alone in its mission to commemorate America's 250th anniversary. Another organization, America250PA, is working diligently to plan and coordinate the celebration across all 67 Pennsylvania counties. This statewide initiative seeks to highlight the integral role Pennsylvania played in the birth of the nation.

America250PA's efforts include recommending projects that tie into the 250th anniversary, such as historical preservation, educational programs, and cultural events. The group's ultimate goal is to create a lasting legacy that honors the past while looking forward to the future.

The Power of Volunteerism

As the countdown to 2026 continues, volunteerism will be essential in bringing these celebratory plans to fruition. In Morris County, Commissioner Director Christine Myers emphasized the importance of community involvement in making the anniversary a truly memorable event.

"We want everyone to feel represented and engaged in the 250th anniversary celebrations," Myers said. "Volunteers will play a crucial role in planning events and activities that showcase our shared American heritage."

For those interested in contributing their time and talents, Myers encourages them to contact [email protected] to learn more about available opportunities.

As America prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, the Lehigh Valley and Pennsylvania are setting the stage for a celebration that honors the past while embracing the future. By exploring the diverse stories of the communities that shaped the nation, these organizations hope to foster a sense of unity and shared heritage among all Americans.

In the words of Christine Myers, "This is an opportunity for us to come together and celebrate our American journey – a journey that began right here in our own backyard."