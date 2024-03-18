Kharlachi crossing in Afghanistan closed after Pakistani airstrike

Local sources in Paktia province have confirmed the closure of the Kharlachi crossing point following Pakistan's unexpected airstrikes on TTP hideouts in Paktika and Khost provinces. The military action aimed at the suspected positions of the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) early on Monday has sparked armed conflicts between the border forces of the Afghan government and Pakistan, with the situation escalating rapidly.

Background and Immediate Aftermath

Pakistani fighter jets launched bombing raids across Barmal district in Paktika and Khost province, targeting what Pakistani media claim are TTP hideouts. This aggressive maneuver comes in the wake of recent TTP attacks within Pakistan, prompting Islamabad's vow for strong retaliation. The airstrikes have not only intensified the already strained relations between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban but have also led to the unfortunate loss of civilian lives, with six casualties reported in Paktika and two in Khost, according to Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for the Taliban government.

Escalation of Border Tensions

The immediate closure of the Kharlachi crossing point post-airstrikes has disrupted traffic and trade between the two countries, marking a significant uptick in the ongoing tensions. Armed skirmishes have ensued at the border, particularly in the Dand Patan district of Paktia province, with clashes continuing amidst the heightened security situation. Mujahid has condemned the airstrikes as "unacceptable" and a "violation of Afghan airspace," further complicating the already volatile relationship between the neighboring countries.

Broader Implications

Pakistan's allegations against the Afghan Taliban for harboring TTP militants on its soil underscore the complex dynamics at play. Islamabad's actions, aimed at neutralizing threats, have inadvertently brought to light the delicate balance of power and the intricate web of relationships between the Pakistani state, the Afghan Taliban, and various militant factions. The ongoing border clashes and the closure of crucial crossing points not only affect bilateral relations but also have broader implications for regional security and trade.

As this situation unfolds, the international community watches closely, aware that the actions taken by both governments in the coming days will significantly influence the course of not only Afghanistan-Pakistan relations but also the broader geopolitical landscape of South Asia.