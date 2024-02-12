Iowa Women's Basketball Squanders 14-Point Lead, Loses to Nebraska

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the Iowa Women's Basketball team squandered a 14-point lead against Nebraska, losing 82-79 in a nail-biter. The game, which took place on February 11th, marked the third time in as many weeks that the Hawkeyes had let slip a double-digit lead. The loss dealt a significant blow to their hopes of retaining their second-place ranking in the Big Ten alongside Ohio.

Advertisment

Alleged Protocol Breaches and Frustrations

Following the game, head coach Lisa Bluder vented her frustration over alleged protocol breaches by the Nebraska team. In a post-game press conference, Bluder expressed her displeasure at the Cornhuskers bringing players to the media room before the Hawkeyes and playing music during free throws. These actions, she suggested, violated Big Ten protocol.

Clark's Scoring Streak Halted

Advertisment

The loss was particularly hard on star player Caitlin Clark, who ended the game with an impressive 31 points. However, Nebraska's defensive adjustments in the final quarter stymied her efforts to break the NCAA women's scoring record. Clark's performance was further hampered by the absence of key player Molly Davis, who was sorely missed on the court.

Room for Improvement

Despite the disappointing outcome, Bluder acknowledged the need for the team to improve their execution and preparation for future games. She emphasized the importance of learning from their mistakes and moving forward with renewed vigor. The Hawkeyes will certainly be looking to bounce back and regain their footing in the Big Ten standings.

Advertisment

Key Takeaways:

The Iowa Women's Basketball team lost a close game to Nebraska, 82-79.

The loss marked the third time in three weeks that the Hawkeyes had blown a double-digit lead.

Head coach Lisa Bluder expressed frustration over alleged breaches of Big Ten protocol by Nebraska.

Caitlin Clark scored 31 points but fell short of breaking the NCAA women's scoring record.

Bluder acknowledged the need for better execution and preparation for future games.

In the aftermath of this hard-fought game, the Iowa Women's Basketball team is left to reflect on what could have been and focus on what lies ahead. With their sights set on reclaiming their position in the Big Ten, the Hawkeyes will undoubtedly be working tirelessly to ensure that future games do not end in similar heartbreak.