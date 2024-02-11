Inclusivity Policy Stirs Controversy Over British Army's Remembrance Day Commemorations

In a move that has sparked outrage among British military officials and politicians, the Army is considering making Remembrance Day commemorations more inclusive by reducing their Christian focus. Critics view this policy shift as an insult to their ancestors, igniting a heated debate over the balance between tradition and diversity.

A Fractured Legacy

The British Army's new policy guidance, published in June 2022, aims to make Acts of Remembrance on Armistice Day more inclusive by avoiding religious elements. This decision has drawn criticism from twelve former senior servicemen who wrote to Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, expressing their discontent.

In their letter, they argue that Britain's civic culture on 11th November is sacred, Christian, tolerant, and inclusive on its terms. They believe that separating religious elements from the Remembrance Services is a particular insult to ancestors who fought and died to end slavery.

Diversity vs. Tradition

Despite the backlash, the Army maintains that diversity is crucial for operational effectiveness. They assert that inclusive teams perform better if well led. Ethnic minorities currently make up 10.6% of the UK Regular Forces, marking an increase from 9.9% a year before.

However, the push for inclusivity extends beyond ethnic representation. The Army's Inclusive Behaviours policy also includes lessons on unconscious bias, a practice that has been banned by ministers in the Civil Service.

A Battle for Change

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has vowed to root out 'woke nonsense' within the military. He is said to be furious about the inclusivity policy, yet remains committed to creating an Armed Forces where everyone willing to serve their country is welcome.

This stance comes amidst concerns over declining troop numbers and the growing number of diversity and inclusion officers in the Armed Forces. The RAF alone has spent over £1.5 million on ethnic minority and women recruitment campaigns in the past three financial years.

Amidst this controversy, Shapps has ordered a review of diversity and inclusivity policy at the Ministry of Defence (MoD). He expressed concern that some policies appear to be more about a political agenda than improving the lives of military personnel.

