Zimbabwe's Iris Mhlanga Named Finalist in Global Women Changing the World Awards 2024

Zimbabwean humanitarian, Iris Nozizwe Zemza Mhlanga, has recently been honored as a finalist for the prestigious 2024 Women Changing the World global awards. This recognition places her among an elite group of 100 top entrepreneurs worldwide, highlighting her significant contributions to society through her foundation, the Nozizwe Mother of Nations Trust.

Advertisment

Trailblazing Humanitarian Efforts

Established in 2018, Mhlanga's foundation aims to support those in dire need, including the underprivileged, individuals with disabilities, widows, orphans, and the homeless. Through her tireless work, Mhlanga has not only provided essential assistance to these groups but has also garnered international recognition for her efforts. Her commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of many has earned her a spot in the limelight, celebrated by the Global Woman magazine, a UK-based publication dedicated to empowering women and showcasing their achievements across various sectors.

Global Recognition and Accolades

Advertisment

Mhlanga's nomination for the Women Changing the World awards marks her third significant accolade in just two weeks. Prior to this, she was honored with the International Women Icon award, emphasizing her role as a leading figure in humanitarian work. The acknowledgment from Global Woman magazine further underlines her impact, featuring her story to inspire others worldwide. Mhlanga's journey and achievements resonate with many, illustrating the power of dedication and compassion in addressing some of today's most pressing social challenges.

A Beacon of Hope and Empowerment

As Mhlanga prepares to be honored among other remarkable women at the Women Changing the World awards, her story serves as a beacon of hope and empowerment. It underscores the significant strides women are making in various fields, driving positive change and innovation. Mhlanga's recognition on such a global platform not only celebrates her achievements but also shines a light on the potential for every individual to contribute meaningfully to society's betterment.

Her story, featured prominently in Global Woman magazine, will undoubtedly inspire a new generation of leaders, activists, and changemakers. As the world takes note of her contributions, Mhlanga's legacy continues to grow, setting a powerful example for future generations to follow.