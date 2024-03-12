ZHRC Proposes Law Reform to Include Marital Rape in Zimbabwe's Pregnancy Termination Act

Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has taken a bold step towards advocating for women's rights by urging legislative authorities to amend the Termination of Pregnancy Act. This significant move, led by ZHRC Chairperson Elasto Mugwadi, seeks to redefine 'unlawful intercourse' to encompass marital rape, a subject previously not covered under the Act. This initiative aligns with the global stride towards safeguarding women and girls from all forms of sexual violence, irrespective of the perpetrator's relationship to the victim.

Advertisment

Addressing a Long-standing Issue

The call for amendment comes against the backdrop of a legal framework that has long excluded marital rape from its definition of 'unlawful intercourse', thereby limiting the scope of protection offered to women within the confines of marriage. Mugwadi's statement underscores the necessity for legislative adaptation to reflect the evolving understanding of women's rights and sexual autonomy. By proposing this change, the ZHRC aims to bridge the gap between Zimbabwe's legal system and international human rights standards, which unequivocally condemn all forms of rape, including marital rape, as a violation of fundamental human rights.

The Link to Unsafe Abortions

Advertisment

The ZHRC's advocacy sheds light on the grim reality of unsafe abortions, a dire consequence of the current legal limitations. Women and girls, particularly adolescents, faced with the trauma of marital rape and other forms of unlawful intercourse, find themselves cornered into seeking clandestine abortion services. These illegal procedures not only endanger their health but also pose significant risks to their lives and the lives of potential offspring. The proposed amendment is seen as a critical step towards mitigating these risks by providing a legal avenue for safe abortions in cases of rape, including within marriage.

Aligning with Recent Legal Developments

Recent legal developments in Zimbabwe, such as the Constitutional Court's decision to raise the legal age of sexual consent from 16 to 18, underscore the nation's commitment to protecting the sexual and reproductive health rights of women and girls. The ZHRC's recommendation to amend the Termination of Pregnancy Act is in harmony with these developments, aiming to ensure that the nation's laws reflect a coherent and comprehensive approach to safeguarding women's rights. By acknowledging marital rape as a criminal offense and aligning the Act with current criminal laws, Zimbabwe moves closer to eradicating the stigma and legal barriers that have long silenced victims of marital rape.

The ZHRC's call to action represents a pivotal moment in Zimbabwe's legal and societal recognition of women's rights. Should the amendment be adopted, it will mark a significant advancement in the protection of women and girls, not only in Zimbabwe but as a beacon for similar reforms globally. Such a change would not only address the immediate concerns related to unsafe abortions but would also contribute to the broader struggle against gender-based violence, empowering women and girls to live with dignity and autonomy. As the nation awaits the legislative response to this proposal, the potential for transformative change offers hope for a more just and equitable society.