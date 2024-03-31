Yemen's Mental Health Crisis: Over 8 Million Suffer Amid Conflict, Action Against Hunger Reports

A recent International report confirmed that more than a quarter of Yemenis suffer from mental disorders due to stress and multiple traumas caused by the ongoing conflict in the country for nine years.

"With the passage of 9 years of conflict, today more than a quarter of Yemenis, equivalent to more than eight million people, suffer from mental disorders such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, schizophrenia,"said Action Against Hunger (AAH), in a recent report.

The report added that surveys conducted by the organization and other data confirmed that the continuation of the conflict, forced displacement, deterioration of the economic situation, poverty and food shortages exacerbate the spread of mental disorders, which affect all communities and social groups in the country.

The Current State of Mental Health Care in Yemen

The organization stressed that the poor health care in the country, especially in the psychological aspect, is one of the reasons for the increase in these disorders. "Despite the scale of this public health crisis, there is no national mental health program in Yemen, while only 10% of the country's primary health care facilities have staff trained to identify or treat mental disorders,"she said.

Social Stigma and Professional Devaluation

The report pointed out that the fear caused by social stigma among those suffering from these disorders hinders and delays their receiving appropriate treatment, and the devaluation of professions related to mental health issues does not encourage students to get training in this field in order to contribute to the treatment of these cases, which are expanding day by day.

Call for Action and Universal Human Rights

The organization "Action Against Hunger" stressed the need for Yemenis to enjoy the right to mental health as a universal human right, especially with the increase in the number of people in need and the limited services provided in this aspect.