Human Rights

Women’s Rights in the Middle East: A Year of Progress and Challenges

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:23 am EST
Women’s Rights in the Middle East: A Year of Progress and Challenges

2023 was a year of contrasts in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with striking advancements in gender policy and the status of women on one hand, and marked challenges and deteriorations on the other. The balance of gender equality in the region tipped precariously, as the promise of progress was clouded by persistent impediments.

Progressive Policies and Initiatives

In a bid to foster gender parity, there were significant initiatives aimed at bolstering female workforce participation and climate change adaptations. Notable among these was the Oasis program and the Gender Responsive Just Transition & Climate Action Partnership, unveiled at COP28. These programs underscored the integral role of women in combating climate change, and their potential to be drivers of sustainable development.

Challenging Conditions in Iran, Afghanistan, and Palestine

While strides were made in some areas, the situation for women and girls in Iran, Afghanistan, and the Palestinian Territories regrettably worsened. Under the harsh rule of the Taliban, Afghanistan’s women were subjected to severe restrictions and a worsening humanitarian crisis. In Iran, the struggle for women’s rights persisted, despite crackdowns. The removal of gender justice from Iran’s development program and the country’s low ranking in the Global Gender Gap Report underscored the uphill battle Iranian women face.

Compounding these challenges, gender-based violence emerged as a brutal tactic in the Israel-Hamas conflict, with women and children bearing the brunt of the fallout. A Kurdish Iranian woman was flogged in public for appearing without a hijab, highlighting the extreme measures taken to suppress women’s rights in some parts of the region.

The Way Forward

Against this backdrop, the necessity for a feminist foreign policy and the inclusion of women in policymaking became glaringly apparent. To forge a path towards sustainable peace and prosperity in the region, the active and equal participation of women is indispensable. The gender divide in technology must also be addressed to ensure women’s active involvement in the rapidly digitizing world.

In post-conflict reconstruction, women’s participation is vital for building inclusive societies. The events of 2023 served as a poignant reminder that the quest for gender equality in the MENA region is far from over. As we step into 2024, the call for the protection and promotion of women’s rights resonates louder than ever.

Human Rights
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

