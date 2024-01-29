Women Wage Peace: A Rally of Hope Echoes in Paris

The heart of Paris echoed with a harmony of voices on Sunday as women from both Israeli and Palestinian territories took to the streets. Led by Mayor Anne Hidalgo, the Women Wage Peace group held a rally calling for a political consensus between Israelis and Palestinians.

The joint Israeli-Palestinian organization, founded after Operation Protective Edge in 2014, has grown to comprise 45,000 members.

A March Towards Peace

The group has established itself through significant initiatives, including the monumental 'March of Hope' in 2016, which saw over 30,000 women participants. In addition, since 2022 they have built a partnership with the Palestinian 'Women of the Sun' movement, strengthening their cause. The delegation's journey to Paris was not merely symbolic, but an active attempt to garner global support by addressing the French parliament.

Building Bridges With French Allies

The delegation's meetings with French feminist organizations and Socialist Party head Christophe Cambadelis were crucial in their quest for peace. The rally was a call for humanity, demanding the release of hostages, a ceasefire, and a commitment to the core values of equality, freedom, peace, security, respect, and justice.

The Fight for Freedom and Justice

Women Wage Peace also advocates for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. This includes an Israeli baby and his family who were kidnapped in October. The movement was recently shaken by the loss of co-founder Vivian Silver, initially presumed to be kidnapped, but later found deceased and identified through DNA. However, this has only strengthened their resolve to battle for peace.

As the world watches, the Women Wage Peace organization and the Women of the Sun continue to build bridges with influential figures and institutions. Their efforts have been recognized by the Free University of Amsterdam, which nominated them for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize. In the cacophony of war cries, these women listen for stories of human endurance and hope, their voices resonating in a call for peace.