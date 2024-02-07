Women Peace Studies Organization Perseveres to Support Afghan Women Amid Taliban Restrictions

In the shadow of the Taliban's stringent rule, the Women Peace Studies Organization (WPSO) has emerged as a beacon of hope and resilience for Afghan women and girls. Despite the oppressive regime that has largely stifled civil society since its takeover in August 2021, the WPSO continues to burn bright, defying the odds to support women across all provinces of Afghanistan.

Adapting Amid Adversity

Afghanistan's civil society, particularly women-led organizations, has been hard hit, with many collapsing due to security threats and dwindling funds. The WPSO, however, has demonstrated remarkable adaptability, shifting its operations from community settings to the relative safety of homes.

Under the Taliban, decrees have been issued that drastically curtail women's rights, barring them from working for NGOs, accessing education, and moving freely. The fallout is a surge in domestic violence, a burgeoning mental health crisis among women and girls, and a humanitarian disaster with over 28 million Afghans in urgent need of aid.

Empowering Through Self Help Groups

In response to this dire situation, the WPSO has established Self Help Groups (SHGs) throughout the country. These groups offer safe havens where women can assemble, exchange resources, acquire skills, and gain psychosocial support. Funded by the International Civil Society Action Network (ICAN) and the Innovative Peace Fund (IPF), these groups have evolved into essential communities where women can connect and bolster each other.

Local Initiatives, Global Impact

WPSO has astutely leveraged its network of local women peacebuilders to manage these groups, offering a range of trainings and linking women with much-needed humanitarian resources. Particularly in rural areas, where WPSO's influence may be the sole support available to women, their services have become a crucial lifeline.

The organization's unyielding commitment to maintaining these spaces for women underscores the significance of local initiatives and the urgency of continued external backing to sustain them amid persistent challenges.