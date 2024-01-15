en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

White House Appeals for Israel to Reduce Military Operations on Conflict’s 100th Day

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:59 am EST
White House Appeals for Israel to Reduce Military Operations on Conflict’s 100th Day

As the conflict between Israel and Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group stretches into its 100th day, the White House has made an appeal for Israel to dial back its military operations in the Gaza Strip. This war has already claimed nearly 24,000 Palestinian lives, displaced 85% of Gaza’s population, and plunged a quarter of Gaza’s residents into famine. The genesis of the conflict was a Hamas attack on October 7, leading to approximately 1,200 casualties, the majority of them civilians, and the abduction of 250 hostages.

The Escalating Tensions in the Region

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to persist with the offensive until all the hostages are freed and Hamas is overthrown. However, the situation in the region has been further complicated by Israel’s involvement in clashes with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iranian-backed militias in Syria and Iraq. The Houthi rebels in Yemen have also targeted international shipping, sparking responsive U.S. airstrikes.

International Reactions and Protests

These events have ignited global protests, with some demonstrators demanding the release of Israeli hostages while others push for a ceasefire. As part of a strategy to pressure Israel, Hamas released a video featuring three Israeli hostages pleading for the war’s end. South Africa has levelled accusations of genocide in Gaza against Israel at the International Court of Justice, charges that Israel vehemently denies.

The United States’ Role and Response

Despite the pressure from the international community, Israel has received diplomatic and military support from the United States. Nevertheless, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Israel to minimize civilian casualties and permit more humanitarian aid into Gaza. White House spokesman, John Kirby, while acknowledging Israel’s right to target Hamas, has suggested that it should transition to lower-intensity operations. The emerging conflict continues to raise international concerns, with apprehensions of a more extensive regional conflict looming.

0
Human Rights
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
6 mins ago
World Kite Day: A Sky Filled with Solidarity for Palestinian Cause
On World Kite Day, Mexico City’s sky was painted with a vibrant palette of red, white, green, and black as participants gathered to fly kites emblazoned with the colors of the Palestinian flag. This peaceful event was a symbolic gesture of solidarity with the children of Gaza, turning the act of kite flying into a
World Kite Day: A Sky Filled with Solidarity for Palestinian Cause
NHRC Reports 752 Human Rights Abuses in Plateau State, Nigeria
27 mins ago
NHRC Reports 752 Human Rights Abuses in Plateau State, Nigeria
Human Rights Campaigner Highlights Liberian President-Elect's Key Commitments
27 mins ago
Human Rights Campaigner Highlights Liberian President-Elect's Key Commitments
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
20 mins ago
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
Kurdistan’s Mine Action Agency Clears Over a Million Square Meters in 2023
20 mins ago
Kurdistan’s Mine Action Agency Clears Over a Million Square Meters in 2023
Maggie Oliver: Listening is Crucial for Driving Change
25 mins ago
Maggie Oliver: Listening is Crucial for Driving Change
Latest Headlines
World News
Squad Habits: Revolutionizing Personal Goal Setting Through Group Accountability
55 seconds
Squad Habits: Revolutionizing Personal Goal Setting Through Group Accountability
Rural Hospitals in America: A Struggle for Survival and Expansion
56 seconds
Rural Hospitals in America: A Struggle for Survival and Expansion
21st Century Suffragettes Campaign: Combating Voter Apathy Among Young Belfast Citizens
1 min
21st Century Suffragettes Campaign: Combating Voter Apathy Among Young Belfast Citizens
The Dawn of a New Era: King Frederik X's Historic Visit to Denmark's Parliament
1 min
The Dawn of a New Era: King Frederik X's Historic Visit to Denmark's Parliament
Unprecedented Surge in UK's Mental Health Service Demand Post-Pandemic
1 min
Unprecedented Surge in UK's Mental Health Service Demand Post-Pandemic
Australia's COVID-19 Management: Unpacking Hybrid Immunity and the JN.1 Variant
1 min
Australia's COVID-19 Management: Unpacking Hybrid Immunity and the JN.1 Variant
Trump Delivers Pizzas to Firefighters on Eve of Iowa Caucus
2 mins
Trump Delivers Pizzas to Firefighters on Eve of Iowa Caucus
Shayaan Kim Emerges as Standout Player in High School Golf
2 mins
Shayaan Kim Emerges as Standout Player in High School Golf
Cedar Crest Football Coach Rob Wildasin Bids Farewell After Decade of Success
2 mins
Cedar Crest Football Coach Rob Wildasin Bids Farewell After Decade of Success
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
20 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
49 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app