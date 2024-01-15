White House Appeals for Israel to Reduce Military Operations on Conflict’s 100th Day

As the conflict between Israel and Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group stretches into its 100th day, the White House has made an appeal for Israel to dial back its military operations in the Gaza Strip. This war has already claimed nearly 24,000 Palestinian lives, displaced 85% of Gaza’s population, and plunged a quarter of Gaza’s residents into famine. The genesis of the conflict was a Hamas attack on October 7, leading to approximately 1,200 casualties, the majority of them civilians, and the abduction of 250 hostages.

The Escalating Tensions in the Region

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to persist with the offensive until all the hostages are freed and Hamas is overthrown. However, the situation in the region has been further complicated by Israel’s involvement in clashes with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iranian-backed militias in Syria and Iraq. The Houthi rebels in Yemen have also targeted international shipping, sparking responsive U.S. airstrikes.

International Reactions and Protests

These events have ignited global protests, with some demonstrators demanding the release of Israeli hostages while others push for a ceasefire. As part of a strategy to pressure Israel, Hamas released a video featuring three Israeli hostages pleading for the war’s end. South Africa has levelled accusations of genocide in Gaza against Israel at the International Court of Justice, charges that Israel vehemently denies.

The United States’ Role and Response

Despite the pressure from the international community, Israel has received diplomatic and military support from the United States. Nevertheless, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Israel to minimize civilian casualties and permit more humanitarian aid into Gaza. White House spokesman, John Kirby, while acknowledging Israel’s right to target Hamas, has suggested that it should transition to lower-intensity operations. The emerging conflict continues to raise international concerns, with apprehensions of a more extensive regional conflict looming.