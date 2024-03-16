Watchdog Worries Over Taliban’s Tightening Grip on Journalists, Especially Women

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has issued a stark warning about the escalating repression of journalists in Afghanistan, particularly focusing on the severe restrictions imposed on female media workers under the Taliban regime. With the Taliban's return to power, press freedom in Afghanistan has seen a drastic decline, affecting female journalists disproportionately. This situation has led RSF to call upon the Taliban's supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, to cease these oppressive measures.

Escalating Restrictions and Their Impact

Since seizing control of Afghanistan, the Taliban have introduced a series of directives aimed at curtailing the freedom of the press and restricting access to information. These measures have been particularly harsh on female journalists, with RSF's 2023 World Press Freedom Index ranking Afghanistan 152nd out of 180 countries. A staggering 95% of media outlets report the departure of their female staff, with the remaining facing numerous obstacles that hinder their ability to work effectively. Furthermore, the Afghanistan Journalists’ Support Organization (AJSO) and the International Media Support Organization (IMS) have highlighted the absence of female journalists in 19 provinces and their exclusion from press conferences and direct communications with Taliban spokespersons.

Specific Instances of Repression

The Taliban's efforts to suppress female voices in the media have been multifaceted. The Minister for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice has threatened a complete ban on female journalists and media workers unless they adhere to a strict dress code. Meanwhile, in Khost province, young girls have been banned from appearing on radio and television educational programs, and in some provinces, the broadcast of women's voices and phone calls has been prohibited. Additionally, the Taliban governor for Kandahar province has banned the taking of photographs and videos during meetings, further limiting the transparency and accountability of the regime.

International Response and the Future of Afghan Media

These developments have raised serious concerns about the future of press freedom and the role of female journalists in Afghanistan. RSF's statement sheds light on the alarming trend of ideological hardening by the Taliban, especially against women in the media. The international community, including organizations like AJSO and IMS, has called for support and intervention to protect the rights of female journalists and preserve the diversity and freedom of the Afghan media landscape. The situation remains dire, with the potential for further restrictions looming, threatening to obliterate what remains of press freedom in Afghanistan.

As the world watches the unfolding crisis, the courage and resilience of Afghanistan's female journalists stand as a testament to their commitment to press freedom and truth. Their struggle highlights the critical need for international support and advocacy to ensure that these voices are not silenced. The situation in Afghanistan serves as a stark reminder of the essential role of media in safeguarding democracy and human rights, prompting a call to action for global leaders and organizations to intervene.