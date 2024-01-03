en English
Human Rights

War and Human Nature: Unearthing the Truth

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
War and Human Nature: Unearthing the Truth

In the throes of ongoing global conflicts, lingering questions arise about war’s place in human nature. The Seville Statement on Violence, penned in 1986, stands as a beacon of hope, vehemently denying any scientific basis for the belief that war is genetically encoded in our DNA. Human emotions like anger and violence are indeed part of us, but culture, rather than biology, plays a pivotal role in either stimulating or repressing these emotions.

Unraveling the Many Facets of Human Emotion

Renowned psychiatrist Jorge L. Tizn argues that the human emotional spectrum extends far beyond anger and violence. At the other end lies Adolf Tobea’s firm belief in our capacity for tolerant and cooperative coexistence. This dichotomy within us, the potential for both destruction and compassion, is starkly illustrated by figures as contrasting as a Palestinian doctor who lost his life aiding others in Gaza and Adolf Hitler, whose name is synonymous with inciting hatred.

The Western Narrative of War

The influence of Western culture, reflected in our literature, art, and media, is a mirror held up to society’s normalization and glorification of war. Chris Hedges, a war correspondent, deconstructs the power of war myths, challenging the romanticized images that often overshadow the grim reality. Simultaneously, anthropologist Scott Atran highlights the innate neuropsychological biases that may tip the scales towards group favoritism, but not necessarily lead to confrontation.

War, Media, and the Power of Perception

An essential player in this discourse is the press, with its ability to craft compelling narratives and shape public opinion. Through their coverage and presentation, media outlets can inadvertently paint a false, attractive image of war, fueling misconceptions. Oleksandra Matviychuk, head of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning organization, argues that until justice is served for war crimes, sustainable peace in regions like Moscow will remain elusive. Her organization has documented over 21,000 instances of war crimes committed by Russian forces since 2014.

The Sound of War in Literature

Virginia Woolf’s works offer a unique perspective on the traumatic experience of the British people during the two World Wars. Her writings delve into the suffering inflicted upon civilians by the sounds of military weapons, emphasizing the menacing threat they pose. Woolf’s works also explore the role of feminism in opposing wars and healing trauma, suggesting a link between war violence and patriarchal norms. She proposes that idyllic pre-war life and the serene sounds of the countryside could serve as therapeutic approaches to addressing war-induced trauma.

In conclusion, the Seville Statement’s reaffirmation of our ability to overcome the ‘bondage of biological pessimism’ and strive for peace serves as a potent reminder of our shared humanity. Despite the capacity for violence and conflict, we also possess an innate ability for cooperation, understanding, and peace.

0
Human Rights International Relations
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

