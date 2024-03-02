Visually Impaired Afghan Advocate Benafsha Yaqoobi Honored with International Women of Courage Award

Benafsha Yaqoobi, a visually impaired advocate from Afghanistan, has been honored with the prestigious International Women of Courage award by the United States. This recognition comes as a testament to her unwavering commitment to defending the rights of women facing violence and her efforts in advocating for the education and rehabilitation of visually impaired individuals in her home country. Despite the adversities and her current status living in exile, Yaqoobi’s advocacy work continues to shine a light on the pressing need for inclusive humanitarian response efforts, especially for those with disabilities.

Advertisment

A Lifetime of Advocacy

Yaqoobi’s journey began with her work as an attorney where she dedicated herself to defending the rights of women subjected to violence. In 2008, alongside her husband, she founded the Rahyab Organization, a beacon of hope for visually impaired people in Afghanistan, providing much-needed education and rehabilitation services. Her role as a Commissioner for the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission further emphasized her commitment, focusing on educating blind children and advocating for their rights.

International Recognition Amidst Challenges

Advertisment

The announcement by the US State Department to award Yaqoobi with the International Women of Courage award highlights her significant contributions and relentless advocacy. Living in exile, Yaqoobi has not let her circumstances hinder her mission. She stands as a tireless advocate for Afghans with disabilities, particularly emphasizing the importance of including disabled persons in international humanitarian efforts. Her work ensures that Afghan girls with disabilities are not forgotten, fighting for their right to education and representation.

Looking Towards the Future

The recognition of Benafsha Yaqoobi at the International Women of Courage Awards ceremony, hosted by US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and First Lady Jill Biden, is not just a personal achievement but a call to action. It serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by individuals with disabilities and the importance of inclusive policies and practices. Yaqoobi’s story is a powerful testimony to the impact of relentless advocacy and the difference one individual can make in the lives of many. Her work continues to inspire and challenge the international community to ensure that humanitarian response efforts are truly inclusive of all individuals, regardless of their disabilities.