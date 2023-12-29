Unprecedented Surge in Child Fatalities in West Bank: UNICEF Report

In a chilling start to the year 2023, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has seen an alarming surge in violence against children, a development flagged by Adele Khodr, UNICEF’s regional director for the Middle East and North Africa. The first twelve weeks of the year have been particularly brutal, with eighty-three children losing their lives, a figure that shockingly outnumbers the child fatalities recorded for the entire previous year, 2022. This surge in violence forms part of a larger pattern of escalated military and law enforcement operations in the region.

Children in Harm’s Way

More than the deaths, the larger concern is the widespread injuries and detentions affecting children. Over 576 children have been injured, with an undisclosed number detained. This has resulted in a pervasive sense of fear among the younger population in the West Bank, with ordinary activities like walking to school or playing outside becoming fraught with dread.

(Read Also: Unidentified Blast Near Israeli Embassy in Delhi; Security Tightened)

UNICEF’s Call for the Protection of Children

UNICEF, concerned about the safety and protection of children’s rights in this volatile region, has highlighted the escalating violence since October 7. The year 2023 has seen conflict-related violence claim the lives of 124 Palestinian children and six Israeli children. Khodr has categorically condemned these grave violations against children, including killing and maiming, labeling them as unacceptable.

She has made a fervent appeal to all parties to respect international human rights law, protect children from conflict-related violence, and uphold their fundamental right to life. Emphasizing that children should never be the target of violence, Khodr insists that an end to this recurring violence is critical for children to grow up in a peaceful and safe environment.

(Read Also: Intensifying Conflict in Gaza: Escalating Military Campaign and Media Restrictions)

The Ongoing Conflict and Its Impact on Children

Khodr’s statement serves as a stark reminder of the unseen victims of this ongoing conflict. The suffering of children in the West Bank and East Jerusalem is an integral part of this chronic strife. The world cannot afford to overlook their plight, and every effort must be made to safeguard their present and ensure a secure future.

Read More