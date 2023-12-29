en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Unprecedented Surge in Child Fatalities in West Bank: UNICEF Report

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:05 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:17 am EST
Unprecedented Surge in Child Fatalities in West Bank: UNICEF Report

In a chilling start to the year 2023, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has seen an alarming surge in violence against children, a development flagged by Adele Khodr, UNICEF’s regional director for the Middle East and North Africa. The first twelve weeks of the year have been particularly brutal, with eighty-three children losing their lives, a figure that shockingly outnumbers the child fatalities recorded for the entire previous year, 2022. This surge in violence forms part of a larger pattern of escalated military and law enforcement operations in the region.

Children in Harm’s Way

More than the deaths, the larger concern is the widespread injuries and detentions affecting children. Over 576 children have been injured, with an undisclosed number detained. This has resulted in a pervasive sense of fear among the younger population in the West Bank, with ordinary activities like walking to school or playing outside becoming fraught with dread.

(Read Also: Unidentified Blast Near Israeli Embassy in Delhi; Security Tightened)

UNICEF’s Call for the Protection of Children

UNICEF, concerned about the safety and protection of children’s rights in this volatile region, has highlighted the escalating violence since October 7. The year 2023 has seen conflict-related violence claim the lives of 124 Palestinian children and six Israeli children. Khodr has categorically condemned these grave violations against children, including killing and maiming, labeling them as unacceptable.

She has made a fervent appeal to all parties to respect international human rights law, protect children from conflict-related violence, and uphold their fundamental right to life. Emphasizing that children should never be the target of violence, Khodr insists that an end to this recurring violence is critical for children to grow up in a peaceful and safe environment.

(Read Also: Intensifying Conflict in Gaza: Escalating Military Campaign and Media Restrictions)

The Ongoing Conflict and Its Impact on Children

Khodr’s statement serves as a stark reminder of the unseen victims of this ongoing conflict. The suffering of children in the West Bank and East Jerusalem is an integral part of this chronic strife. The world cannot afford to overlook their plight, and every effort must be made to safeguard their present and ensure a secure future.

Read More

0
Human Rights Palestine
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2023: A Year Illuminated by Acts of Kindness

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Gaza in Crisis: Escalating Conflict and a Looming Humanitarian Disaster

By Bijay Laxmi

Unshakeable Resilience: Nurse's Battle with Life-Altering Medical Emergency

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

UK Court Upholds Criminal's Appeal Against Deportation on Human Rights Grounds

By Dil Bar Irshad

A Cookie for a Son: A Father's Loss Highlights Gaza's Tragedy ...
@Conflict & Defence · 2 hours
A Cookie for a Son: A Father's Loss Highlights Gaza's Tragedy ...
heart comment 0
The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Story of Lost Innocence and Shattered Lives

By BNN Correspondents

The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Story of Lost Innocence and Shattered Lives
Gaza in Ruins: Palestinians Face Grim New Year Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Salman Akhtar

Gaza in Ruins: Palestinians Face Grim New Year Amid Ongoing Conflict
Monique Smith’s Decades-Long Journey: From Jane Doe to Advocate

By Nitish Verma

Monique Smith's Decades-Long Journey: From Jane Doe to Advocate
Tigray on the Brink: Ethiopia Faces Imminent Famine Crisis

By Geeta Pillai

Tigray on the Brink: Ethiopia Faces Imminent Famine Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
3 mins
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
5 mins
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
7 mins
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
8 mins
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
8 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
8 mins
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
8 mins
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
9 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
10 mins
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
8 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
9 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app