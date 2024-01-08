en English
Human Rights

UNICEF’s Fight Against Statelessness: A Ray of Hope in Belize

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:28 am EST
UNICEF's Fight Against Statelessness: A Ray of Hope in Belize

Under the invisible cloak of statelessness, countless children and their families live, unnoticed by any nation. They are devoid of citizenship, stripped of fundamental rights, and detached from the society they inhabit. In Belize, this issue is not just a looming shadow but a pervasive reality for many, particularly among asylum seekers, refugees, and migrants. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), with the help of local partners and the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, has taken a decisive step to combat this problem.

Bringing the Invisible into the Light

UNICEF’s response to statelessness in Belize is as innovative as it is necessary. The organization has spearheaded the establishment of mobile birth registration clinics in Orange Walk, a community particularly vulnerable to statelessness. These clinics provide an essential service: the registration of the births of stateless children. This simple act, often taken for granted by the majority, becomes a lifeline for these children and their families, offering them a chance to step out of the shadows and into the recognized world.

Breaking the Chains of Stateless Existence

The impact of these clinics is already evident. They have enabled individuals like Doris Molina, Flagio, Cornelia, and Darwin to break free from the cycle of statelessness. By obtaining birth registration documentation, these individuals are no longer invisible. They can now claim their rights, access essential services, and participate fully in society. This breakthrough is not merely a personal victory, but a testament to the power of collective action and the importance of recognizing every person’s inherent dignity and worth.

A Pledge to Every Child

UNICEF Belize is committed to expanding these initiatives and ensuring that no child is left unregistered. By prioritizing national birth registration efforts, it aims to ensure that every child has legal proof of identity and the opportunity to access essential programs for their rights. The struggle against statelessness in Belize is far from over, but with UNICEF’s unwavering commitment and innovative strategies, a world where every child is counted is within reach.

Human Rights
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

