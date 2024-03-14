UNHCR and Partners Seek $852.4M for Rohingya Refugees, Stress Urgent Need for Global Support

In a significant call to action, the UN refugee agency UNHCR, along with its humanitarian partners, emphasized the critical need for the international community to intensify efforts in protecting and aiding the displaced Rohingya population and their host communities in Bangladesh. During a funding appeal in Geneva, a substantial sum of $852.4 million was requested to support approximately 1.35 million individuals, encompassing both Rohingya refugees and the local communities hosting them.

Comprehensive Support Plan Launched

The Joint Response Plan 2024 for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis, spearheaded by the Bangladeshi authorities, aims to consolidate international efforts. Presented by notable figures including Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, the plan outlines a comprehensive approach to providing essential services. These services range from food and shelter to healthcare, clean water access, protection, education, and livelihood opportunities, targeting particularly vulnerable segments within the refugee population.

Addressing a Growing Crisis

With nearly a million Rohingya refugees residing in Bangladesh, the majority having fled Myanmar seven years ago, the situation is described as increasingly dire. The escalation of conflict in Myanmar only adds to the urgency of the appeal, highlighting the critical need for sustained international solidarity with Bangladesh. The plan not only seeks to alleviate immediate humanitarian needs but also to ensure the long-term welfare of the Rohingya by improving their living conditions and resilience.

The Challenge of Underfunding

Past years have seen a significant underfunding of efforts to support the Rohingya crisis, leading to severe implications for the refugees, particularly women, children, and men who escaped violence and persecution in Myanmar. The UNHCR statement underscores the importance of global attention and sustained support to address the increasing needs and to prevent the plight of the Rohingya from fading into obscurity. The collective endeavor of 117 partners, including nearly half of them Bangladeshi organizations, reflects a strong commitment to humanitarian assistance, yet emphasizes the necessity for enhanced funding and international cooperation.

As the international community grapples with various global challenges, the plight of the Rohingya remains a pressing humanitarian issue that requires immediate and committed action. The Joint Response Plan for 2024 represents a crucial step toward addressing the urgent needs of the Rohingya refugees and their host communities, but its success hinges on the collective response of donors and international stakeholders. The appeal in Geneva serves as a reminder of the ongoing humanitarian crisis and the importance of solidarity in alleviating the suffering of the displaced Rohingya population.