UN Women and SODMA Empower Somali Organizations on Gender in Humanitarian Action

In a collaborative effort to strengthen gender-sensitive responses in humanitarian crises, UN Women Somalia and the Somalia Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) recently concluded a capacity-building training. The initiative, aimed at civil society and civil rights organizations across Somalia, sought to address the acute gender-specific challenges exacerbated by the country's ongoing environmental and socio-economic crises.

The training, which took precedence in addressing the disproportionate impact of humanitarian crises on women and children in Somalia, was designed to equip participants with the skills necessary for conducting gender analyses and integrating gender equality in humanitarian action. The curriculum was based on the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Gender Handbook for Humanitarian Action, fostering a comprehensive understanding of the humanitarian architecture in Somalia and the pivotal role of gender equality.

Targeted Training for Inclusive Representation

With a focus on inclusivity, the training prioritized women-led organizations, women's rights groups, and entities focused on gender issues, while also extending participation to organizations representing people with disabilities and specific identities. This approach ensured that a diverse range of voices and perspectives were included, enhancing the capacity of civil society to address and advocate for the gender-specific needs arising from Somalia's humanitarian context.

The successful completion of the training marked a significant step towards integrating gender considerations in humanitarian programming and response in Somalia. Participants gained valuable insights into gender analysis, strategic planning, and resource mobilization for gender in humanitarian action (GIHA), laying the groundwork for more effective, gender-sensitive interventions. As Somalia continues to navigate its complex humanitarian landscape, the empowerment of civil society organizations through initiatives like this is crucial for ensuring that no one is left behind, especially the most vulnerable groups such as women and children facing malnutrition and displacement.