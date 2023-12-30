UN Security Council Urges Russia and Ukraine to Protect Civilians Amid Conflict

In an urgent call to action, the UN Security Council has stressed the importance of Russia and Ukraine taking measures to safeguard civilian lives amid the ongoing conflict. The recent meeting highlighted concerns about the humanitarian impact of the war, with speakers urging both parties to adhere to international humanitarian law and prioritize the protection of civilians.

Devastating Consequences of Military Operations

One of the largest aerial assaults since the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 resulted in the death of at least 30 civilians and injured at least 160 more. The attacks have led to extensive damage to civilian infrastructure and power cuts in several regions. Daily reports of attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns continue, with many resulting in civilian casualties. The UN Security Council emphasizes the need for attacks against civilian populations and infrastructure to cease immediately.

International Community’s Efforts to Uphold Human Rights

President Macron expressed France’s commitment to Israel’s security and stressed the urgent need to protect civilians and deliver necessary aid to Gaza’s population. The UN Security Council adopted a resolution co-penned by the UAE and Japan focusing on Afghanistan’s reintegration into the international community. The resolution reaffirms commitment to Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence, and unity, and urges support for a peaceful, stable, and inclusive Afghanistan. It also addresses challenges such as human rights, women’s rights, security, terrorism, narcotics, and economic and social issues.

Call for De-escalation and Diplomacy

The UN Security Council discussed the situation in the Middle East, particularly the escalating violence between Israeli settlers and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the relentless bombardment in Gaza. Several ambassadors voiced their concerns over the growing violence, deaths, and detentions in the region, and called for the immediate implementation of a lasting ceasefire, compliance with international humanitarian law, and the need to progress towards peace.