Human Rights

UN Security Council Urges Russia and Ukraine to Protect Civilians Amid Conflict

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:57 pm EST
UN Security Council Urges Russia and Ukraine to Protect Civilians Amid Conflict

In an urgent call to action, the UN Security Council has stressed the importance of Russia and Ukraine taking measures to safeguard civilian lives amid the ongoing conflict. The recent meeting highlighted concerns about the humanitarian impact of the war, with speakers urging both parties to adhere to international humanitarian law and prioritize the protection of civilians.

Devastating Consequences of Military Operations

One of the largest aerial assaults since the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 resulted in the death of at least 30 civilians and injured at least 160 more. The attacks have led to extensive damage to civilian infrastructure and power cuts in several regions. Daily reports of attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns continue, with many resulting in civilian casualties. The UN Security Council emphasizes the need for attacks against civilian populations and infrastructure to cease immediately.

International Community’s Efforts to Uphold Human Rights

President Macron expressed France’s commitment to Israel’s security and stressed the urgent need to protect civilians and deliver necessary aid to Gaza’s population. The UN Security Council adopted a resolution co-penned by the UAE and Japan focusing on Afghanistan’s reintegration into the international community. The resolution reaffirms commitment to Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence, and unity, and urges support for a peaceful, stable, and inclusive Afghanistan. It also addresses challenges such as human rights, women’s rights, security, terrorism, narcotics, and economic and social issues.

Call for De-escalation and Diplomacy

The UN Security Council discussed the situation in the Middle East, particularly the escalating violence between Israeli settlers and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the relentless bombardment in Gaza. Several ambassadors voiced their concerns over the growing violence, deaths, and detentions in the region, and called for the immediate implementation of a lasting ceasefire, compliance with international humanitarian law, and the need to progress towards peace.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

