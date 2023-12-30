en English
Human Rights

UN Security Council Calls for Civilian Protection in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:56 pm EST
In a recent meeting, the United Nations Security Council echoed a resounding call for urgent measures to safeguard civilian lives amid the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The international body emphasized the necessity of adherence to international humanitarian law by all parties involved, primarily aiming at the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Heightened Concerns Over Civilian Safety

The call from the Security Council arises in the wake of increasing concerns about the safety of non-combatants in regions affected by the hostilities. The Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine since February 2022 has led to one of the largest aerial assaults, causing at least 30 civilian deaths and injury to at least 160 more. The assault also resulted in extensive damage to civilian infrastructure and power cuts in several regions.

Urgent Plea for De-escalation and Diplomacy

Given the dire situation, the Security Council members underscored the urgent need for de-escalation of the ongoing conflict. They highlighted diplomatic dialogue and compliance with international law as the only viable means to achieve lasting peace. The council unanimously expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict and the urgent need to protect civilian lives.

Strategies to Mitigate Civilian Suffering

In an attempt to mitigate the suffering of the civilian population, potential strategies such as the establishment of demilitarized zones were discussed. The facilitation of humanitarian corridors was also suggested, which would allow civilians to evacuate and enable aid to reach those in dire need. These measures reflect the international community’s heightened focus on the humanitarian impact of the conflict and their collective desire to alleviate civilian suffering.

Human Rights International Relations
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

