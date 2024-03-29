UN Human Rights Body Condemns UK Government for Backsliding on Civil Rights

An influential United Nations human rights body delivered a scathing assessment on March 28 on the protection of civil rights in Britain, accusing the Conservative government of backsliding and urging the country to abandon its controversial legislation to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda. The criticisms from the UN Human Rights Committee came as it presented its conclusions from two days of meetings in Geneva in March with a delegation of 24 British officials to review the country’s compliance with an international treaty for the protection of civil and political rights.

Regulatory Retreat

"We are witnessing a really regressive trend and trajectory" in Britain, Dr Helene Tigroudja, a committee member, said at a news conference in Geneva. She emphasized the concerning trend in "many, many sectors when dealing with civil and political rights," expressing hope that the UK would heed the committee's message. The UN body highlighted issues with Britain’s asylum-seeker policy, particularly the law to send them to Rwanda, and the Public Order Act 2023, which imposes restrictions on peaceful assembly.

Legislation and Controversy

Britain's Supreme Court ruled that the Bill sending asylum-seekers to Rwanda violated international law, depriving individuals of their basic rights. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has defended the policy as a measure to stop illegal migration. The UN committee also criticized the UK's counter-terrorism legislation and warned that proposed amendments could lead to excessive government surveillance. Concerns were raised over laws addressing Northern Ireland's violent past and military operations overseas, suggesting they prevent accountability for serious human rights abuses.

Call for Action

Dr Tigroudja noted the committee's particular concern about laws limiting investigations or prosecutions of human rights abuses during the Northern Ireland conflict or by British military personnel overseas. The committee urged Britain to repeal or amend both laws to ensure accountability. A spokesperson for the British government stated that the legislation aims to balance victim information recovery with international obligations, but the UN body remains unsatisfied with the general response, pushing for more concrete actions towards accountability and respect for civil rights.