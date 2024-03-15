UN Experts Sound Alarm on Global Rise in Acts of Violence Against Muslims

On International Day To Combat Islamophobia, UN independent experts, including Nazila Ghanea and Irene Khan, have voiced grave concerns over the escalating harassment, intimidation, and violence against Muslims worldwide. Their observations highlight a disturbing trend of attacks on mosques, cultural centers, and personal property, casting a shadow of fear and mistrust among Muslim communities.

Global Concerns and Immediate Actions

These experts pointed out the alarming situation in Gaza, where Israel's restrictions on humanitarian aid during Ramadan exacerbated the plight of the Muslim civilian population. The protection of cultural property, emphasized in international humanitarian law, has come under threat, demonstrating a disregard for the shared heritage of humanity. Furthermore, the experts criticized the exploitation of religious tensions for political gain, urging states to uphold their obligations to protect all citizens from religiously motivated violence.

Condemnation and Calls for Solidarity

The UN experts condemned the public desecration of the Qur'an and other acts of religious intolerance, calling for global condemnation of such actions. They stressed the necessity for laws that prohibit advocacy of religious hatred leading to discrimination, hostility, or violence. By highlighting the dire need for states to honor their human rights commitments, the experts advocate for a world where religious diversity is respected and protected.

Voices of Leadership and the Path Forward

US President Joe Biden's recognition of Chuck Schumer's critical speech on the situation in Israel underscores the shared concerns among global leaders about the obstacles to peace. The European charity ship Ocean Viking's recent rescues in the Mediterranean serve as a poignant reminder of the ongoing human suffering linked to these broader issues of intolerance and discrimination. The collective call to action from UN experts, political leaders, and humanitarian organizations reveals a pressing need for concerted efforts to combat Islamophobia and foster a culture of tolerance and peace.