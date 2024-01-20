UN Experts Call on France to Act Against Child Sexual Abuse and Incest

United Nations experts have drawn international attention to the pressing issue of child sexual abuse and incest in France, calling on the nation to initiate immediate, decisive measures to protect children and address the mistreatment of mothers striving to safeguard their children. This push for action emerges amidst concerns about France's apparent disregard for precautionary principles and the child's best interest, notably in cases involving sexual abuse and incestuous violence within families.

Call for Child Protection and Respect for Mothers

The experts expressed profound concern over the treatment of mothers who attempt to protect their children from sexual abuse, emphasizing that France has allowed their mistreatment despite credible allegations of sexual abuse and incestuous violence by fathers. This mistreatment is demonstrated in cases where children, victims or at high risk of sexual abuse, are placed in the custody of their alleged abuser fathers, while the mothers are penalized for their protective actions.

Urgency for Preventive Measures and Child-Focused Decisions

The experts have stressed the necessity for France to respect precautionary and due diligence principles in child protection, particularly during legal proceedings, to ensure a preventive approach in uncertain and complex cases. They further urged French authorities to prioritize the child's best interest in custody decisions, ensuring that the child's views are considered and respected. A call was made for enhanced support, safe shelters, comprehensive health services, counseling, and free, accessible legal services for victims and survivors of abuse and violence.

Need for Effective Complaint Handling and Investigation Mechanisms

The importance of establishing an efficient child-friendly complaint handling system and a well-operating investigation mechanism to process victims' complaints was underscored. The experts called for coordinated efforts between law enforcement agencies and service providers, with emphasis on placing the child's best interest at the heart of all decisions concerning them.

The urgency of these measures is highlighted by the distressing situation in which children and their mothers are adversely affected by the lack of adequate consideration for their needs. The concerns raised by the UN experts align with the findings of France's Independent Commission on Incest and Sexual Abuse of Children (Ciivise), underlining the critical need for immediate, comprehensive measures to address and prevent child sexual abuse in France.

The UN experts' outcry serves as a potent call to action for France to confront the widespread issue of child sexual abuse and incest within families. The pressing need for protective measures, support for mothers, and accountability for perpetrators is at the core of their appeal. France's response to these urgent calls will be a pivotal factor in safeguarding the rights and well-being of children and mothers, and in tackling the systemic challenges posed by sexual abuse and incest within the nation.

In response to the UN experts' call, it is essential for France to prioritize the implementation of comprehensive, child-centered measures, ensuring that the voices of victims are heard, their rights are protected, and the cycle of abuse is effectively addressed. A holistic approach is required, encompassing legal, social, and support frameworks to create a safer environment for children and mothers affected by sexual abuse and incest. The international community will be closely monitoring France's response, as the urgency of this issue demands immediate and decisive action to protect the most vulnerable members of society and uphold their fundamental rights.