en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

UN Condemns Israeli Military Strike on Khan Younis, Raises Human Rights Concerns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:13 am EST
UN Condemns Israeli Military Strike on Khan Younis, Raises Human Rights Concerns

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has released a statement condemning a recent Israeli military strike in Khan Younis that claimed the lives of five individuals, including a newborn. The victims were seeking refuge in the El Amal City Hospital, a medical facility managed by the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS). Gemma Connell, the OCHA team leader for Gaza, used this incident to underscore the principle that children should never be victims of violence—especially in places designed to offer protection and medical care to the needy.

Threat to Civilians and Healthcare Facilities

The OCHA has expressed profound concerns about the safety of civilians in Gaza in the face of ongoing Israeli bombardment. The latest reports from UN agencies underscore the looming threats of starvation, disease, and displacement in densely populated regions. In addition to the human casualties, the reports highlight concerns about healthcare facilities and the razing of Palestinian properties in the West Bank.

Israel’s Claims and the UN’s Response

The Israeli military asserts to have located a tunnel shaft in a school in Khan Younis and is currently engaged in intense combat against operatives they label as terrorists. The UN’s peacekeeping force, UNIFIL, has expressed deep concern over the potential for catastrophic consequences in the region and is urging all parties to cease hostilities. Furthermore, there are reports that US intelligence believes Hamas uses hospitals to store weapons and house hostages, an allegation that could further escalate the conflict.

Conflict Escalation and Prospects for Peace

A drone strike in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, resulted in the death of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al Arouri. This event has raised apprehensions about the conflict between Israel and Hamas spreading beyond the Gaza Strip. Amidst the intensifying warfare, Israel has hinted at a new phase in the conflict by announcing plans to withdraw some troops. This decision comes as global outcry over the plight of Gaza civilians intensifies. Hamas has responded to an Egyptian-Qatari ceasefire proposal with conditions that include a complete cessation of Israel’s offensive in exchange for the release of more hostages.

0
Human Rights
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Manitoba Grapples with Healthcare Staffing Shortages: Lives at Risk

By Sakchi Khandelwal

'Beyond Utopia': An Intense Journey Into a North Korean Defector's Struggle

By BNN Correspondents

Study Reveals Critical Gaps in POSH Act Implementation in Indian Corporates

By Dil Bar Irshad

Church of Scientology Champions Human Rights on 75th Anniversary of UDHR

By Wojciech Zylm

A Kaleidoscope of events: Joyful Wedding, Drone Attack Aftermath, and ...
@Human Rights · 29 mins
A Kaleidoscope of events: Joyful Wedding, Drone Attack Aftermath, and ...
heart comment 0
India’s Supreme Court Investigates Alleged Caste-Based Discrimination in Prisons

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Supreme Court Investigates Alleged Caste-Based Discrimination in Prisons
A Fight Against Hate: How a Personal Tragedy Spurs Change

By Sakchi Khandelwal

A Fight Against Hate: How a Personal Tragedy Spurs Change
Allegations of Forced Labor Taint China’s Job Creation Strategy in Xinjiang

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Allegations of Forced Labor Taint China's Job Creation Strategy in Xinjiang
Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces Sign Peace Declaration Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces Sign Peace Declaration Amid Ongoing Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Midwife Welcomes 2024 with Surprise Early Birth
12 seconds
Midwife Welcomes 2024 with Surprise Early Birth
Legislative Allowances Under the Spotlight; Corporate Transparency Act Takes Effect
45 seconds
Legislative Allowances Under the Spotlight; Corporate Transparency Act Takes Effect
BJP Accuses Kejriwal of Dishonesty, AAP Leader Ignores ED Summons
53 seconds
BJP Accuses Kejriwal of Dishonesty, AAP Leader Ignores ED Summons
Emphasising Holistic Education: MCA President Dr Wee Ka Siong Commends TAR UMT Students
58 seconds
Emphasising Holistic Education: MCA President Dr Wee Ka Siong Commends TAR UMT Students
Bernie Collins: An Unconventional Journey in the World of Formula One
1 min
Bernie Collins: An Unconventional Journey in the World of Formula One
Manitoba Grapples with Healthcare Staffing Shortages: Lives at Risk
1 min
Manitoba Grapples with Healthcare Staffing Shortages: Lives at Risk
Kyrgios Blames ATP for Djokovic's Injury: A Call for Player Health?
2 mins
Kyrgios Blames ATP for Djokovic's Injury: A Call for Player Health?
The Road to Quality Sleep: Rethinking Everyday Habits Post-Holidays
2 mins
The Road to Quality Sleep: Rethinking Everyday Habits Post-Holidays
New Study Sheds Light on the Influence of Race, Gender, and Birthplace on IBD
3 mins
New Study Sheds Light on the Influence of Race, Gender, and Birthplace on IBD
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
23 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
24 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app