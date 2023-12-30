en English
Human Rights

UN Aid Convoy Attacked in Gaza: The Struggle of Delivering Aid Amid Conflict

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:26 am EST
UN Aid Convoy Attacked in Gaza: The Struggle of Delivering Aid Amid Conflict

Israeli soldiers reportedly opened fire on a United Nations (UN) aid convoy in Gaza, according to Thomas White, director of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA). The convoy, which was delivering essential supplies to the beleaguered residents of the region, had coordinated its movement with the Israeli military and was traveling along a route approved by them. Despite these precautions, one of the convoy’s vehicles sustained damage in the attack. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

UN Officials Condemn the Attack

Following the incident, UN Relief Chief, Martin Griffiths, denounced the attack on the aid convoy, emphasizing that attacks on humanitarian workers are unlawful. He called for an immediate end to the ongoing conflict, which has had devastating impacts on the population and infrastructure of Gaza. The UNRWA director joined in condemning the incident, stating that aid workers should never be targeted.

Impact of the Ongoing Conflict

The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant casualties and damage. Local health authorities report at least 21,320 Palestinians killed and 55,603 injured, while around 1,200 Israelis have reportedly been killed by Hamas attacks. Gaza’s infrastructure has suffered heavily, with 60% of it damaged or destroyed. This has led to the displacement of nearly 2 million residents and severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.

Challenges in Humanitarian Aid Delivery

This attack on the UN aid convoy underscores the severe challenges facing humanitarian efforts. Despite coordinating with the Israeli military, aid convoys have been targeted, hampering the delivery of much-needed supplies to the struggling residents of Gaza. The situation has heightened the risk of famine, further displacement of the population, and limited access to medical treatment.

In the face of these challenges, organizations like UNICEF have managed to deliver at least 600,000 doses of vaccines to Gaza to protect children from diseases. Yet, the spiraling illness situation due to lack of clean water and basic medical supplies persists.

Human Rights
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

