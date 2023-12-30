en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

UK’s UN Ambassador Raises Alarm Over Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:38 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:13 am EST
UK’s UN Ambassador Raises Alarm Over Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The United Kingdom’s ambassador to the United Nations, Barbara Woodward, made a pressing appeal during a UN Security Council meeting, highlighting the urgent need for intervention in the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The grim reality of the situation, particularly its impact on children, was drawn from her conversation with the director of Save the Children in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Children in the Crossfire

Woodward reported a chilling statistic: approximately 40% of those killed in the ongoing conflict in Gaza are children. This equates to nearly 8,500 young lives tragically cut short. Her words serve as a stark reminder of the human cost of war, which is often hidden behind the veil of political discourse and strategic maneuvers.

Infrastructure in Ruins

Adding to the human toll, the ambassador emphasized the extensive damage to homes and schools. The majority of these essential structures have either been partially damaged or completely destroyed, significantly worsening the living conditions of the remaining population. This destruction marks a severe setback for Gaza’s future development, with the loss of educational facilities and basic amenities.

Crisis Worsening

Without immediate international intervention, Woodward warned of an impending increase in fatalities. These deaths would not merely be a result of the ongoing conflict but also due to the outbreak of diseases and the looming threat of famine. The stark reality is that the crisis in Gaza is not just about the war, but also about the struggle for survival in its wake.

The ambassador’s statement serves as a potent call to action for the international community. The urgent need is to halt the humanitarian disaster and prevent the situation from spiraling further into chaos. The lives of thousands hang in the balance, reminding us of our collective responsibility to extend aid and support.

0
Human Rights International Affairs
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at International Court of Justice

By Nimrah Khatoon

The Lingering Shadows of War: A Glimpse into Afghanistan's Resilient Villages

By Saboor Bayat

The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: A Tale of Displacement and Desperation

By Ebenezer Mensah

Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis: A Dire Consequence of Relentless Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Palestinians Under Amplified Lockdown Near Hebron: A Tale of Disparity ...
@Human Rights · 55 mins
Palestinians Under Amplified Lockdown Near Hebron: A Tale of Disparity ...
heart comment 0
Gaza Conflict Escalates into New Year: Global Call for Ceasefire Amid Humanitarian Crisis

By Mazhar Abbas

Gaza Conflict Escalates into New Year: Global Call for Ceasefire Amid Humanitarian Crisis
UNRWA Chief Lazzarini Rebuts Claims of Aid Delivery Failures in Gaza

By Aqsa Younas Rana

UNRWA Chief Lazzarini Rebuts Claims of Aid Delivery Failures in Gaza
Gaza’s Desperate Plea: End the Violence

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Gaza's Desperate Plea: End the Violence
Ethiopia’s RRS Challenges Human Rights Report on Refugees

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ethiopia's RRS Challenges Human Rights Report on Refugees
Latest Headlines
World News
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
2 mins
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
2 mins
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
5 mins
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
8 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
9 mins
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
9 mins
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
10 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
12 mins
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
13 mins
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
10 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app