TRT World Journalists Win Prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award for Exposing Plight of India’s Women Manual Scavengers

Zoya Hussain and Hera Rizwan, two intrepid New Delhi-based freelance journalists, have been honored with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Investigative Journalism, one of India's most prestigious journalism accolades. Their groundbreaking report, published on TRT World, shines a light on the dire conditions of women manual scavengers in India, revealing the disturbing trend of forced hysterectomies due to work-related infections. Awarded by Nitin Gadkari, India's federal minister for Road Transport and Highways, their work underscores a critical social issue demanding immediate attention and action.

Advertisment

Unveiling a Harsh Reality

The awarded report titled 'Why uterus removal is common among India's manual scavengers' explores the harrowing experiences of thousands of women across India. Employed in the most degrading form of manual labor, these women are compelled to remove their uteruses after contracting severe infections from handling human waste without any protective gear. This investigative piece not only highlights their suffering but also points to the systemic neglect and discrimination faced by individuals from the lowest social strata.

A Voice for the Voiceless

Advertisment

"I feel so honoured to receive this award for an issue I have been dearly passionate about," states Zoya Hussain, reflecting on her commitment to advocating for the welfare of these marginalized communities. Hera Rizwan adds, "This accolade is a testament to our collective effort and dedication to impactful journalism." Their work, supported by a Thomson Reuters Grant, aims to catalyze policy changes and improve the lives of these women by bringing their stories to the forefront of national and international discourse.

Implications and Reflections

The recognition of Hussain and Rizwan's work by the Ramnath Goenka Memorial Foundation signifies a pivotal moment in the fight against social injustice in India. It underscores the power of investigative journalism in uncovering uncomfortable truths and sparking societal change. As this report gains further recognition, the hope is that it will prompt government officials and policymakers to take decisive action towards eradicating manual scavenging and providing better protection and healthcare for those forced into this line of work.