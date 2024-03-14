TIKA Sustains Ramadan Support for Rohingya Refugees in Cox's Bazar with Iftar Meals

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has announced its continued commitment to providing iftar meals to Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar camps throughout Ramadan, marking an ongoing effort since 2017. This initiative aims to support over 20,000 refugees, spotlighting Türkiye's dedication to humanitarian aid amidst the Rohingya crisis.

Advertisment

Historical Context and Immediate Relief

Since August 2017, after violent upheavals in Myanmar's Rakhine state forced them to flee their homes, Rohingya refugees have sought sanctuary in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar. Recognizing the dire circumstances of these displaced populations, TIKA, a pivotal arm of Türkiye's overseas aid, has been at the forefront, offering not just sustenance but hope. The organization's announcement on Wednesday reiterates its commitment to these efforts, with plans to distribute hot meals to 1,000 Rohingya families during the holy month of Ramadan from a previously established distribution point.

TIKA's Broader Mission

Advertisment

As a beacon of Türkiye's outreach, TIKA spans a broad spectrum of developmental assistance across the globe, focusing on education, health, agriculture, and infrastructure. Its involvement in Cox's Bazar is a testament to its mandate of extending a helping hand and promoting Turkish culture and language through tangible acts of kindness and support. This Ramadan initiative is part of a broader, multifaceted approach to aid that includes not only immediate relief but also long-term developmental support for Rohingya refugees.

Global Response and Future Outlook

The plight of the Rohingya has sparked a global humanitarian response, with the United Nations appealing for $852.4 million to support refugees in Bangladesh. This underscores the critical need for sustained assistance for one of the most vulnerable populations in the world. Through its ongoing Ramadan iftar program, TIKA not only provides essential nutrition but also brings a sense of normalcy and community to the lives of thousands of refugees. As Ramadan approaches, TIKA's efforts highlight the importance of global solidarity and the impact of collective action in addressing humanitarian crises.

As TIKA continues to serve hot meals this Ramadan, its initiative goes beyond mere sustenance, symbolizing hope and humanity for the Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar. This act of kindness, amidst ongoing challenges, not only addresses immediate needs but also fosters a sense of belonging and community among the refugees. By shining a light on the plight of the Rohingya, TIKA's efforts underscore the critical role of international assistance and the enduring spirit of global cooperation in the face of adversity.