As the world grapples with an alarming rise in antisemitism and anti-Western sentiments, the stories of five ex-Muslims stand as chilling testaments to the repercussions of indoctrination. They were taught to despise Israel and the West from an early age, their young minds filled with propaganda and prejudice.

Darya Safai, who was born in Tehran before the Islamic Revolution, recounts how her education was tainted with anti-American and antisemitic propaganda. This practice, she reveals, is not a relic of the past, but a disturbing reality in Iran today. Yasmine Mohammed, raised in cosmopolitan London, discusses the insidious antisemitism that was woven into her upbringing. The vilification of Jews, she likens, was as frequent and normal as any everyday activity.

Relentless Hate Propaganda

Similarly, Armin Navabi, a Tehran-born individual, recalls the relentless anti-Israel propaganda that was a constant in his school curriculum. Jewish people were not just a religious group; they were derogatorily associated with a multitude of evils. Rana Mallah hails from Mosul, Iraq, and shares her experiences of hearing only negative things about Jewish people growing up. In her world, 'Jew' was used as an insulting term, a label for the undesirable.

Sohail Ahmed, a student at the prestigious Cambridge University and born in London, provides a startling account of his radicalization at the tender age of six. His parents, practitioners of the ultra-conservative Wahhabism, taught him that Britain was the enemy, and Jews were a people that needed to be exterminated.