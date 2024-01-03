The United Struggle of Latin American Feminisms and Transfeminisms: A Fight for Equality

Latin American feminisms and transfeminisms, though diverse in their approach, are united in their struggle for gender equality. Their battles are waged against gender violence, for abortion rights, and for fair wages. Amidst the backdrop of significant gender inequality in the region, these movements continue to strive for change.

The Gender Gap and its Implications

The World Bank report paints an alarming picture of gender disparity in Latin America. Only 58% of working-age women are economically active, compared to 82% of men. The wage gap and sexual division of labor further compound the situation for women and dissidents within the working class.

A harrowing statistic reveals that a woman is murdered every two hours in the region. The first half of 2023 saw 1,945 femicides, marking a 12.5% increase from the previous year. Trans and gender-diverse individuals are not exempt from this violence. Of the 320 murders reported globally, the majority took place in Latin America.

The Contest for Abortion Rights

The accessibility of abortion services across Latin America is inconsistent. While some countries have fully legalized it, others impose restrictive conditions. Threats to the right to abortion have sparked protests in Chile and policy reversals in Argentina.

Feminist and transfeminist movements refuse to be silenced, mobilizing on significant days like International Working Women’s Day and Ni Una Menos. They confront political violence, economic disparities, and the rise of right-wing governments in their quest to fundamentally transform society.

Voices from the Frontlines

Juliana M. Góes, a sociology doctoral candidate at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, has been researching how Afro-descendant movements in Latin America organize urban communities as alternatives to Western modernity. Her work focuses on three Afro-descendant urban groups in Brazil.

Elena Guzman explores the significance of spiritual and ritual performance within African Diasporic Religions by Black women and non-binary people in the Caribbean and its diaspora. Meanwhile, Marco Flores, an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador, serves as a case study for feminist immigration ethics. After enduring sexual abuse and facing criminal charges, he faces deportation, sparking a heated debate about immigration justice.

In their fight for a better future, these voices exemplify the courage, resilience, and determination of Latin American feminisms and transfeminism.