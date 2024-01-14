The ‘Pet to Threat’ Phenomenon: A Decade On and Still Resonating

In the high-status echelons of academia and the corporate world, a disturbing phenomenon continues to resonate with many highly qualified Black women. They are initially lauded for their qualifications and welcomed into influential roles, only to be subsequently denied the power, authority, and rewards that come with these positions. This experience, known as ‘Pet to Threat’, sees these accomplished women celebrated for their diversity yet underutilized and eventually perceived as threats to the status quo.

The ‘Pet to Threat’ Experience

Notable figures like Nikole Hannah-Jones, Kathleen McElroy, and Kenjanji Brown Jackson have lived this experience. These highly credentialed women have seen their positions downgraded and their authority undermined. This phenomenon is not confined to these individuals; it is a pattern that many Black women in high-status roles have reported. Their experiences often lead to workplace alienation, isolation, and health issues, with some tragic outcomes including suicide.

Supporting Research and the ‘Supertoken’ Concept

Research from the Harvard Kennedy School supports the ‘Pet to Threat’ findings. It shows that Black women face higher attrition and lower performance evaluations in predominantly white teams. However, they fare better in multicultural environments. This research brings to light the ‘supertoken’ concept. Marginalized individuals are used to add surface diversity without true inclusion or decolonization. This tokenization leads to a lack of genuine diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.

Encouraging Change in Leadership

Leaders are encouraged to focus on both recruitment and culture to prevent the tokenization of diverse employees. They need to promote a culture that values diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging at all levels of the organization. By doing so, they can prevent the ‘Pet to Threat’ experience and ensure that all employees, regardless of their race or gender, have equal opportunities to succeed.