en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

The ‘Pet to Threat’ Phenomenon: A Decade On and Still Resonating

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:30 pm EST
The ‘Pet to Threat’ Phenomenon: A Decade On and Still Resonating

In the high-status echelons of academia and the corporate world, a disturbing phenomenon continues to resonate with many highly qualified Black women. They are initially lauded for their qualifications and welcomed into influential roles, only to be subsequently denied the power, authority, and rewards that come with these positions. This experience, known as ‘Pet to Threat’, sees these accomplished women celebrated for their diversity yet underutilized and eventually perceived as threats to the status quo.

The ‘Pet to Threat’ Experience

Notable figures like Nikole Hannah-Jones, Kathleen McElroy, and Kenjanji Brown Jackson have lived this experience. These highly credentialed women have seen their positions downgraded and their authority undermined. This phenomenon is not confined to these individuals; it is a pattern that many Black women in high-status roles have reported. Their experiences often lead to workplace alienation, isolation, and health issues, with some tragic outcomes including suicide.

Supporting Research and the ‘Supertoken’ Concept

Research from the Harvard Kennedy School supports the ‘Pet to Threat’ findings. It shows that Black women face higher attrition and lower performance evaluations in predominantly white teams. However, they fare better in multicultural environments. This research brings to light the ‘supertoken’ concept. Marginalized individuals are used to add surface diversity without true inclusion or decolonization. This tokenization leads to a lack of genuine diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.

Encouraging Change in Leadership

Leaders are encouraged to focus on both recruitment and culture to prevent the tokenization of diverse employees. They need to promote a culture that values diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging at all levels of the organization. By doing so, they can prevent the ‘Pet to Threat’ experience and ensure that all employees, regardless of their race or gender, have equal opportunities to succeed.

0
Human Rights Social Issues
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
17 mins ago
Hope COS Provides Warming Shelters Amid Freezing Temperatures
As the chill of winter intensifies, Hope COS, a non-profit organization in Colorado Springs, steps up to the challenge, providing shelter to those most vulnerable to the freezing temperatures. With thermometers dipping into single digits, the organization has established three warming shelters in anticipation of an influx of individuals experiencing homelessness. Community Effort Over the
Hope COS Provides Warming Shelters Amid Freezing Temperatures
London's Lord Mayor Linked to Chinese Politician Accused of Human Rights Abuses
35 mins ago
London's Lord Mayor Linked to Chinese Politician Accused of Human Rights Abuses
Lighthouse Reports: Shining a Light on AI Governance
41 mins ago
Lighthouse Reports: Shining a Light on AI Governance
Eyes Wide Shut Conference: A Stand Against Human Trafficking in California
22 mins ago
Eyes Wide Shut Conference: A Stand Against Human Trafficking in California
Sar Sokha Visits Kandal Provincial Prison, Encourages Rehabilitation and Good Behavior
24 mins ago
Sar Sokha Visits Kandal Provincial Prison, Encourages Rehabilitation and Good Behavior
Shoulder2Shoulder Ministries Turns Senior Center into Emergency Shelter Amidst Extreme Cold
27 mins ago
Shoulder2Shoulder Ministries Turns Senior Center into Emergency Shelter Amidst Extreme Cold
Latest Headlines
World News
Western Kentucky Triumphs Over Jacksonville State in Basketball Showdown
56 seconds
Western Kentucky Triumphs Over Jacksonville State in Basketball Showdown
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Unveils Promising Results for EYP-1901 in Treating AMD at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024
1 min
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Unveils Promising Results for EYP-1901 in Treating AMD at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Skill and Determination
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Skill and Determination
Dr. Andrew R. Harrison Highlights Patient Selection in MMCR Surgery at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024
1 min
Dr. Andrew R. Harrison Highlights Patient Selection in MMCR Surgery at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024
High School Boys' Basketball: Recent Game Scores and Highlights
1 min
High School Boys' Basketball: Recent Game Scores and Highlights
Saint Mary's Dominates Santa Clara: A Game of Stellar Performances
1 min
Saint Mary's Dominates Santa Clara: A Game of Stellar Performances
Iowa State Cyclones in Command against Oklahoma State Cowboys: Half-time Update
1 min
Iowa State Cyclones in Command against Oklahoma State Cowboys: Half-time Update
Kate Douglass Sets New American Record in Women's 200m Breaststroke
2 mins
Kate Douglass Sets New American Record in Women's 200m Breaststroke
Australian Open 2024: Day One Unfolds with Thrills and Players' Perspectives
2 mins
Australian Open 2024: Day One Unfolds with Thrills and Players' Perspectives
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app