Human Rights

The Human Cost Behind the Perilous ‘Donkey’ Route: A Tale of Desperation and Grief

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:12 pm EST
The Human Cost Behind the Perilous 'Donkey' Route: A Tale of Desperation and Grief

TheLastWord, a riveting segment hosted by Marya Shakil, recently plunged into the depths of the heart-wrenching journey often termed as the ‘Donkey’ route – a perilous and often illegal migration path beaten by those desperate to reach the metaphorical shores of better prospects. The segment delved into the narrative of a family, ensnared in grief and sadness, whose loved one succumbed to the inherent dangers of this route.

The ‘Donkey’ Route: A Dangerous Gamble

The ‘Donkey’ route is a term often used to describe a hazardous and illegal migration pathway. Those who choose to traverse it are often driven by the faint glimmer of hope for a better life in countries like the UK, Canada, or the USA. This perilous journey, while filled with dangers, is seen by many as the only way to escape the clutches of economic hardship and lack of opportunities in their home countries.

Coping with Loss and Grief

The family interviewed by NDTV shared their heart-breaking story, detailing the circumstances that led their loved one to make such a desperate decision. Their account offered a stark reminder of the lengths people will go to improve their life circumstances, even at the risk of their own lives. The grief-stricken family’s narrative painted a poignant picture of the human cost behind such perilous journeys.

Unearthing the Underlying Issues

As the family laid bare their grief, they also shed light on the broader issues that push individuals to take such extreme risks. The failures of systems meant to provide safety and security, coupled with economic hardship and lack of opportunities, were highlighted as significant contributors to this desperate decision-making.

TheLastWord’s segment aimed to illuminate the human stories behind such hazardous journeys, and the complex array of factors pushing people to the brink of risking their lives.

Human Rights Safety
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

