Syrian National Coalition Advocates for Higher Judicial Council in Northwestern Syria 🇸🇾

The Legal and Human Rights Working Group of the Syrian National Coalition has put forward a proposition for the creation of a higher judicial council in northwestern Syria. This initiative, aimed at addressing the region's longstanding issues, was unveiled during a workshop titled “Developing Legislation: A Social and Institutional Imperative for Advancing Justice and Rights,” held at the coalition’s headquarters in Azaz City. The event drew in a wide array of participants including researchers, jurists, specialists, and a figure from the Syrian Interim Government.

Advertisment

The Urgency of Legal Reforms

During the workshop, Abdul Basit Abdul Latif, the coordinator of the Legal and Human Rights Working Group, highlighted the critical significance of legislation in safeguarding justice and rights. The discussions delved into the social implications of legislative development, its impact on the local populace, and the duties of legislative bodies and government institutions. Furthermore, the session examined methods for refining existing laws and scrutinized the Charter of the Syrian Revolution for Human Rights and Public Freedoms. The consensus underscored the necessity to adapt legislation to tackle pressing issues, leading to several key recommendations.

Recommendations and Proposals

Advertisment

Participants proposed the establishment of an administrative judiciary to handle annulment and compensation cases, provide opinions on polled cases, and form a Supreme Judicial Council alongside a general body for the Court of Cassation. This approach aims to bridge legislative gaps. Additionally, the workshop attendees urged the coalition to set up a legal mechanism consisting of experts and specialists to review obsolete articles within the Syrian legal framework and recommend necessary legislative amendments. Calls were also made for the enactment of laws to combat drug trafficking, regulate firearm possession, increase women’s participation in public life, and embed human rights education in school and university curricula.

Challenges Facing the Judiciary in Northwestern Syria

The judiciary in northwestern Syria faces numerous obstacles, such as conflicting legal references, the lack of academic qualifications among judicial personnel, and subordination to military authority. Moreover, the region is home to two distinct governing entities—the Salvation Government and the Temporary Government—each operating its own judicial system with varying legislative sources and mechanisms of implementation. The recommendations from this workshop signify a concerted effort to address these challenges and move towards a more harmonized and effective judicial system in northwestern Syria.