Human Rights

Syrian Conflict Intensifies in 2023: Over 4,360 Lives Lost

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:35 am EST
Syrian Conflict Intensifies in 2023: Over 4,360 Lives Lost

In a year marked by turmoil, the Syrian war claimed the lives of at least 4,360 individuals in 2023, as reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR). The figure displays a grim increase from the previous year, which recorded 3,825 fatalities, setting 2023 as the deadliest year since 2020.

Conflict Continues to Ravage Syria

Among those who lost their lives in the escalating violence, 1,889 were civilians, including 241 women and 307 children. The enduring conflict, which sparked in 2011, has now brutally extinguished over half a million lives across 12 years. Despite a relative decline in direct confrontations, sporadic skirmishes and jihadist attacks persist, primarily in the country’s east.

The relentless war has left Syria fragmented, with different actors trying to assert their authority. The human rights organization implores all parties to cease the bloodshed and advocates for the perpetrators of war crimes and atrocities to be held accountable.

(Read Also: Syria’s Civil War Marks Thirteenth Year with Increased Death Toll)

Death Toll Amplified by Natural Disaster

In addition to the brutalities of war, Syria was also struck by a devastating earthquake in 2023. The quake, with a magnitude of 7.7, wreaked havoc on the capital, Damascus, and beyond, causing 810 deaths and injuring hundreds. With its epicenter in Pazarcık district of Turkey’s Kahramanmaraş province, the seismic event caused significant destruction in the regime-controlled zones of Aleppo, Hama, and Latakia, leading to the death of 430 individuals and injuring nearly 2,315.

Opposition-controlled areas in northern Syria also suffered extensive damage, with dozens of buildings collapsing. According to the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), Civil Defense (White Helmets), and local sources, at least 430 civilians lost their lives, and another 1,315 were injured in various settlements in northern Syria. Rescue and search operations are presently ongoing.

(Read Also: 2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Economic Stagnation)

The International Perspective

The situation in Syria continues to draw the attention of international communities, human rights organizations, and media. Despite the mounting death toll and the catastrophic impact on the country’s infrastructure, peace remains elusive. International efforts to mediate the conflict have thus far been unsuccessful, and the Syrian crisis continues to represent one of the most significant humanitarian issues of our time.

Human Rights
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

