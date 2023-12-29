en English
Human Rights

Syria in 2023: Escalating Conflict, Economic Crisis, and the Struggle for Peace

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:50 am EST
Syria in 2023: Escalating Conflict, Economic Crisis, and the Struggle for Peace

As the calendar year draws to a close, the unrest in Syria intensifies, painting a grim picture of the conflict-ridden nation. The Syrian regime and its allies have escalated military assaults in the northwestern region of the country, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis.

Protests and Economic Crisis

In parallel, the city of Sweida, situated in southern Syria, has been the epicenter of a surge of protests since August 2023. The most recent demonstration, marking the 130th of its kind, reverberated with calls for the overthrow of the government, harking back to the 2011 uprisings. The precipitating factors behind these protests are manifold. The devaluation of the Syrian pound, the plummeting public services, and the ever-worsening living conditions have all contributed to this wave of dissent.

International Relations and Illicit Trade

The Arab League’s decision to reintegrate Syria has not stemmed the tide of unrest nor curbed the illicit Captagon drug trade. The normalization efforts, despite their promise, have not yet yielded the desired stability. Concurrently, international legal actions against President Bashar al-Assad persist, including a significant arrest warrant issued by France. The charge ties the President to a chemical attack that occurred in 2013.

Violence and Humanitarian Impact

The violent suppression by the regime, particularly in the northwest, continues unabated. Over 1,200 attacks have been recorded in this region in 2023 alone, resulting in a significant number of casualties and injuries. The international community, including the UN Special Envoy to Syria, Geir O. Pedersen, has expressed concern about the escalating violence. Pedersen has urged for a renewed focus on a political peace process, warning that the current state of violence is unsustainable.

Further compounding the humanitarian situation was the devastating earthquake on February 6, which generated an urgent need for increased aid. However, the aid efforts have been hampered by a lack of funding, leaving the crisis-ridden nation in a precarious state. As the world ushers in a new year, the plight of Syria remains a pressing concern, demanding urgent and united action.

Human Rights
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

