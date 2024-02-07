Survivors of Turkey and Syria Earthquakes: Life in Container Cities One Year On

On this day, we commemorate the first anniversary of the calamitous earthquakes that shook Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023. The aftermath of these devastating 7.8 magnitude tremors has left over 1.5 million people homeless, affecting more than 15 million lives across both nations. The Turkish government, in an effort to provide shelter to the displaced, has erected nearly 116,000 prefabricated containers, forming makeshift 'container cities'. Despite these measures, the survivors continue to face a multitude of challenges as they adapt to their significantly altered circumstances.

Life in Container Cities

In the coastal city of Iskenderun, the struggle for adequate living conditions is palpable. The city hosts 600 containers, which are home to several Syrian refugee families. In some cases, as many as 15 people share a single container. The amenities differ widely - while some containers boast private toilets and kitchens, others rely on communal facilities. Notably, in Iskenderun, a mere 50 toilets and showers serve thousands of inhabitants.

Surviving Against The Odds

Within these container cities, tales of loss, survival, and resilience emerge. A Syrian father recalls spending four months in a tent next to his ravaged home, dependent on donations for essential needs. Suhaila Abse mourns the loss of her daughter, while other family members grapple with severe injuries and mental health issues. Toiga Ceylon, who works for a charity supporting those in containers, miraculously survived the earthquake but lost numerous relatives and friends.

Humanitarian Aid and Ongoing Challenges

Charities such as Solidarity Respect Protect play a vital role in offering aid and programs to help survivors reclaim their lives. These organizations, bolstered by larger institutions and fundraising efforts, strive to fill the gap left by the government's efforts. Even so, the demand for donations and support remains crucial, as residents gradually come to terms with their new reality.

Despite the collective efforts of various entities, the road to recovery is long and fraught with challenges. The IFRC's appeal for Turkey and Syria remains woefully underfunded, and funding in Syria has been in decline over the past five years. This situation has fueled fears that the crisis might slip into oblivion. As the survivors of one of the century’s deadliest natural disasters soldier on, the world must not forget their plight.