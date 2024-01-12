en English
Human Rights

Survivor Turned Advocate: Sameerah Chandler’s Fight Against Sex Trafficking

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:20 am EST
Survivor Turned Advocate: Sameerah Chandler's Fight Against Sex Trafficking

In a bid to turn her painful past into a beacon of hope, Sameerah Chandler is on a mission to combat sexual exploitation and human trafficking. A survivor herself, Chandler’s ordeal has propelled her to be an active advocate, striving to prevent other families from experiencing a similar nightmare.

Project TAKE’s Human Trafficking Awareness Summit

Chandler recently took part in a panel discussion during the Human Trafficking Awareness Summit organized by Project TAKE in Sacramento County. This summit provided a platform for Chandler to share her story, inspiring and educating others about the grim realities of sexual exploitation.

Empact’s Role in Combating Human Trafficking

Leia Schenk, the founder of Project TAKE, also participated in the summit. The program, an initiative by the non-profit organization Empact, aims to educate teenagers about the risks of exploitation and guide them towards helpful resources. Schenk has been instrumental in helping families find missing children and assisting vulnerable youth in escaping exploitative situations.

Sacramento County’s Sex Trafficking Statistics

Reports from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s office reveal a disturbing trend. Over 13,000 individuals fell victim to sex trafficking in the county from 2015 to 2020. Regrettably, the district attorney’s office acknowledges that only a fraction of these cases are reported, indicating a much larger, hidden problem.

Saving Grace Hala Hearts: A Lifeline for At-risk Teens

Chandler’s advocacy efforts extend beyond the summit. She runs Saving Grace Hala Hearts, an organization dedicated to providing support and resources to at-risk teens and girls in the Sacramento County area. Through her organization, Chandler embodies her commitment to being a voice for the voiceless, underlining the critical need for advocacy and support for survivors of sexual exploitation.

Human Rights
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

