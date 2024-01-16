Special Adviser on Genocide Prevention Raises Concerns over Srebrenica Genocide Denial

In a crucial development that strikes at the heart of Bosnia and Herzegovina's struggle with the past, Alice Wairimu Nderitu, the Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, has raised significant concerns about the denial of the Srebrenica genocide and the glorification of convicted war criminals. These actions, she warns, are not only a stark distortion of historical atrocities but also pose a grave threat to sustainable peace and reconciliation efforts within the nation.

Advertisment

Genocide Denial: A Threat to Unity and Peace

The denial of the Srebrenica genocide, a monstrous event that has been legally established, is seen as fostering division and hatred. This practice not only undermines the valiant work of victims and survivors who strive to honor the memory of those who perished but also threatens the very fabric of societal harmony. Nderitu emphasized the detrimental effects of such denial, highlighting the damage it inflicts on the path to recovery and unity.

Controversial Events Fueling the Fire

Advertisment

Recent events have only added fuel to the fire. The "Republika Srpska National Day," celebrated on January 9, was deemed unconstitutional, yet saw a significant turnout. The UK government has already imposed sanctions on Mania, a marketing agency involved in organizing this controversial event. With an asset freeze in place, Mania, based in Banja Luka, is now barred from doing business with UK companies.

Acknowledging the Past to Secure the Future

According to Nderitu, acknowledging and addressing past genocides is not just a matter of setting the historical record straight. It's a crucial step in preventing the recurrence of such heinous crimes. She has met with victims, survivors, and newer generations in Bosnia and Herzegovina who are dedicated to reconciliation and healing. Their work, she insists, deserves not just support but commendation.

Nderitu urges influential individuals and groups to denounce genocide denial and promote a future of inclusion and understanding. This call to action, she believes, is a vital pivot away from division and hatred, signaling a much-needed shift toward unity and peace.