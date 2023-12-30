South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at International Court of Justice

South Africa has initiated legal proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing the latter of violating the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in its treatment of Palestinians, particularly in the Gaza Strip. The application alleges that acts and omissions by Israel are genocidal in character, intending to destroy the Palestinian people in Gaza, part of the broader Palestinian national, racial, and ethnical group.

Genocide Allegations

South Africa claims that Israel’s actions violate its obligations under the Genocide Convention, failing to prevent genocide and to prosecute the incitement to genocide. The African nation has requested the ICJ to implement provisional measures to prevent further harm to Palestinians under the Genocide Convention and ensure Israel’s compliance with its obligations not to engage in, prevent, and punish genocide.

Effects of the Conflict

The submission follows continuous attacks on the Gaza Strip by Israel after a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7. Local health authorities report over 21,000 Palestinian casualties and substantial damage to Gaza’s infrastructure. Israel reports around 1,200 Israeli casualties from the Hamas attack. The ongoing conflict has led to severe humanitarian concerns in Gaza, including food, clean water, and medicine shortages, displacing nearly 2 million residents.

Israel’s Response

Israel has responded to the allegations with disgust, calling the case a ‘blood libel’. The international criminal court is already investigating possible war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by both Hamas and Israel. The ICJ’s provisional measures are legally binding but enforcement is always the problem. Israel’s foreign ministry has rejected South Africa’s case, calling it a despicable and contemptuous exploitation of the court.