Serco Boosts Maternity and Paternity Leave in UAE and KSA, Advancing Gender Equality

On International Women's Day, Serco announced a significant enhancement to its maternity and paternity leave policies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), surpassing local legislative requirements. This initiative is part of Serco's commitment to fostering a diverse and supportive workplace, aligning with global standards and demonstrating a progressive approach to gender equality and employee well-being.

Setting New Standards for Parental Leave

In a groundbreaking move, Serco has extended maternity leave benefits to 90 calendar days with full pay, plus an additional 30 days at half pay in both the UAE and KSA. This expansion offers 45 and 20 more days of full pay leave, respectively, compared to local laws, along with an additional 15 and 30 days at half pay. For new fathers, the company has doubled paternity leave from five to 10 days. These enhancements not only provide new parents with ample time to bond with their newborns but also solidify Serco's position as a leader in employee benefits within the region.

Championing Gender Equality and Diversity

Serco's commitment to diversity and gender equality is evident in its leadership composition and hiring practices. With women making up 44% of its executive leadership team and holding 42% of critical management roles, the company is actively closing the gender gap in the workplace. The significant increase in female hires and promotions in 2023 further underscores Serco's dedication to creating an inclusive work environment that supports career advancement for all. These efforts are complemented by a range of family-friendly policies, including hybrid flexible working and increased nursing hours, enabling mothers to effectively balance their professional and personal responsibilities.

Total Reward Offering: Beyond Leave Benefits

Serco's enhanced parental leave policies are part of a broader Total Reward offering aimed at promoting employee well-being, development, and engagement. This comprehensive package includes training courses, wellbeing weeks, onsite health checkups, and recognition awards. Regular performance and career check-ins are also provided to support employee growth. Such initiatives reflect Serco's holistic approach to employee satisfaction and its ambition to be the employer of choice for women and parents in the Middle East.