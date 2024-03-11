Rohingya Girls in Cox's Bazar Face Educational Barriers: MSNA Report 2022-2023 Highlights Urgency

Recent findings from the Joint Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) report 2022-2023 have put a spotlight on the dire state of education for Rohingya girls aged 12-18 in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, with only 21% having access to education. A dialogue session organized by Plan International Bangladesh underscored this critical issue, emphasizing the societal barriers at play and the importance of education for women's empowerment.

Alarming Dropout Rates and Societal Challenges

In stark contrast to their male counterparts and girls in the host community, Rohingya girls in the refugee camps face an uphill battle in continuing their education beyond primary school. While 90% of Rohingya girls aged 5-11 in Ukhia and Teknaf have access to education, a significant number drop out when advancing to higher classes. This is primarily due to societal norms and practices, including early marriage and the undervaluation of women's and girls' education. The dropout rate is notably lower among girls in the host community in the same areas, standing at 19%.

The Ripple Effects of Limited Education Access

The lack of education for Rohingya girls not only affects their personal development but also has broader implications for their communities and future generations. The ongoing crisis in Cox's Bazar exacerbates vulnerabilities to gender-based violence, child marriage, and exclusion from leadership roles, further highlighting the need for targeted interventions. Speakers at the dialogue session urged for gender-responsive financing and the involvement of men as allies in dismantling the societal barriers that hinder girls' education and empowerment.

Community and Law Enforcement's Role in Change

Md Mahfuzul Islam, the superintendent of police in Cox's Bazar, highlighted the critical role of addressing social malpractices such as early marriage and the denial of education and employment opportunities for women and girls. The call to action is clear: for meaningful change to occur, both community engagement and law enforcement efforts must be aligned in promoting gender equality and empowering Rohingya girls through education.

This report not only sheds light on the challenges faced by Rohingya girls in accessing education but also serves as a call to action for NGOs, government bodies, and international communities to prioritize and address the educational needs of Rohingya girls in Cox's Bazar. The road ahead requires concerted efforts from all stakeholders to ensure that every girl has the right to learn, grow, and contribute to her community.