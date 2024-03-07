Punjab's Largest Rehab Centre in Crisis After Power Cut, 14 Inmates Die from Cold

One of Punjab's most significant rehabilitation facilities, Prabh Asra, has been grappling with a severe electricity outage since January 10, causing dire circumstances for its 450 residents. The disconnection, a result of an unpaid bill of approximately Rs 93 lakh, has led to the death of 14 inhabitants, including eight men and six women, primarily senior citizens, due to cold conditions over the last two months.

Unsuccessful Resolution Efforts

Despite ongoing attempts to negotiate the outstanding electricity bills, Prabh Asra's management has hit a wall. Shamsher Singh, the organization's chairman, had previously sought assistance from Punjab's former Chief Minister and the current administration, to no avail. The financial strain was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which severely impacted the NGO's donations and operational capacity, making it difficult to cover the substantial electricity charges accumulated.

Impact of Power Disconnection

The absence of power has halted the operation of essential heating devices and medical equipment, placing the lives of the center's many vulnerable inhabitants at risk. The situation has forced the management to rely on diesel generators, incurring a daily expense of Rs 14,000. This dire situation underscores the significant role Prabh Asra plays in the community, offering critical support not just to its residents but also to local hospitals and authorities in need of its services.

Hope for a Resolution

Despite the grim circumstances, there is a glimmer of hope. A senior AAP leader acknowledged the commendable work done by Prabh Asra and mentioned discussions with the PSPCL Chairman about settling the outstanding bills under a one-time settlement scheme introduced by PSPCL. This potential resolution offers a ray of hope for the rehabilitation center to overcome its current challenges and continue its vital services to society.