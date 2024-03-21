Press Institute Urges President Tinubu to Secure Release of Abducted Editor Segun Olatunji

The International Press Institute Nigeria has intensified its plea to President Bola Tinubu, urging immediate intervention for the release of Segun Olatunji, the Editor of FirstNews, who was allegedly abducted from his Lagos home by uniformed individuals. Highlighting a stark violation of human rights under the Nigerian Constitution, the institute's call underscores the gravity and urgency of the situation, with Olatunji's whereabouts still unknown.

Immediate Call for Action

IPI Nigeria's statement, signed by its President Musikilu Mojeed and Legal Adviser Tobi Soniyi, condemns the continued detention of Olatunji, emphasizing the breach of his fundamental rights to personal liberty. The institute has made several attempts to contact security agencies for Olatunji's release, to no avail. With President Tinubu's inaugural promise to uphold the Constitution in mind, IPI Nigeria's appeal seeks not just the editor's freedom but the affirmation of Nigeria's commitment to law and human rights.

Background of Detention

Olatunji, known for his previous work as a Kaduna State correspondent for The PUNCH, was reportedly taken by ten armed men, leaving his family and colleagues in distress. Despite the lack of acknowledgment from security agencies regarding his custody, the absence of any charges or court proceedings against him further complicates the legal and ethical implications of his detention. This incident has sparked concern among journalists and human rights advocates globally, highlighting the risks faced by the press in Nigeria.

Implications and the Way Forward

The abduction of Segun Olatunji not only challenges the freedom of the press but also tests the Nigerian government's adherence to its own Constitution. As the international community watches, the resolution of this case could set a precedent for the treatment of journalists and the state of human rights in Nigeria. The call to action by IPI Nigeria, backed by voices from around the world, serves as a crucial reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice and the importance of safeguarding the pillars of democracy.