Human Rights

Papua New Guinea Invokes NICTA Act: A Balance Between Privacy Rights and Public Safety

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:22 pm EST
In a significant move, the government of Papua New Guinea has invoked Section 70 of the National Information and Communication Technology (NICTA) Act 2009. This action, as outlined by Prime Minister James Marape, grants government agents the authority to search homes, vehicles, and mobile phones during a State of Emergency (SOE). This comes as a response to the ‘Black Wednesday’ looting incident in Port Moresby on December 10.

Emergency Powers and Public Safety

The Prime Minister emphasized that these extraordinary measures are deemed necessary to maintain public safety and order during the ongoing SOE. In addition, telecommunications and ICT companies will be under strict government monitoring. The government now has the capability to require these companies to provide services, restrict communications, and disclose necessary information to the Minister.

Controversy Over Privacy Rights

This action by the government has sparked concerns among multiple sectors. Human rights groups, NGOs, and churches view this as a significant infringement on constitutional rights and personal freedoms. However, Marape assured the public that these powers would be utilized responsibly and in accordance with the law.

Future Plans and Implications

The government has further plans to introduce an Emergency Act. This act aims to reinforce the provisions of Section 70, thereby enhancing the government’s ability to manage emergencies effectively. As Papua New Guinea grapples with the challenges of the SOE, these measures have raised questions about the delicate balance between privacy rights and public safety, a debate that is likely to continue in the foreseeable future.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

