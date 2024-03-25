Palestinians Confirm: "Our Relatives' Bodies Lie Beneath the Rubble"

Since the beginning of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, Israeli attacks on hospitals and medical facilities have not stopped. Palestinians who fled the recent Israeli attacks have said that the bodies of their relatives are still under the rubble. The Palestinian Red Crescent said in a brief statement that Israeli forces have surrounded Al-Amal Hospital and Nasser hospital amid very heavy shelling and heavy shooting, which left dozens of dead and injured. While the Israeli army announced the killing of more than 170 militants, about 480 suspects were arrested in a raid on Shifa hospital that began Monday. Since the beginning of the war, the medical complex has become the focus of ground operations, after the Israeli army repeatedly stormed it, justifying this with the use of the hospital's basements by the Hamas movement, which the movement completely denied. Israel provided evidence about the use of the compound as a military command center by Hamas, until it questioned the version of American reports based on the analysis of open source data, satellite images and materials publicly published by the Israeli army, and then concluded that these Israeli evidence does not rise to the level of accusations.

Advertisment

Israeli Charges Without Evidence

It is noteworthy that the Israeli forces have intensified their strikes on the health system in Gaza, putting most of the hospitals and medical facilities out of service in the besieged strip. Israel justified its strikes each time by the existence of tunnels, bases or weapons stores of Hamas inside those health facilities, which the Palestinian movement constantly denies, as well as evidence.

The Impact on Gaza's Health System

Advertisment

The frequent strikes on Gaza's health system, purportedly targeting hidden Hamas operations, have severely impacted medical services in the area, with most hospitals now out of service. Israel's assertions of Hamas' militarization of medical facilities continue to be met with denials from the Palestinian movement, amid a broader context of intense military engagement and significant civilian impact.

Scrutiny of Israeli Justifications

Israel alleges the use of medical complexes by Hamas for military purposes, a claim supported by evidence they provided but which has been scrutinized and found lacking by analyses of open-source data and satellite images. The ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip has seen continual Israeli attacks on hospitals and medical facilities, with the Palestinian Red Crescent reporting heavy casualties and the surrounding of Al-Amal Hospital and Nasser Hospital by Israeli forces. Despite claims of targeting militants, with over 170 reportedly killed and 480 arrested in a raid on Shifa hospital, the justification for these attacks has been questioned.