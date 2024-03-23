Palestinian President: Gaza Children Forced to Drink Seawater, Succumb to Thirst

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas "Abu Mazen" said on Friday that World Water Day is coming this year, and the children of the Gaza Strip are drinking seawater and polluted water and dying of thirst due to the Israeli war on the Strip, which has been going on since the seventh of last October.

Abu Mazen added-in a speech on the occasion of World Water Day- "The occupation has been stealing our water resources and resources for decades, and depriving the Palestinian people of their right to water, as the International Water Day comes this year at a time when our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, in a way that the world has never seen before, are exposed to the most heinous inhuman crimes of the occupation, which killed thousands of innocent people among martyrs and wounded, the majority of them children, women and the elderly, and turned the majority of our people in Gaza into displaced persons in tents, after the Israeli war machine completely destroyed neighborhoods, buildings, housing and even shelter centers and hospitals, there are more than 1.3 one million displaced people in Rafah today are threatened, and they don't know where the next displacement will be, if they stay alive tomorrow, they are living in Human conditions are too difficult to describe".

Aggravated Water Crisis

He continued: "the Israeli aggression and the resulting deliberate destruction of the water and sanitation sector deprived the Gaza strip of the most important elements of life and exacerbated the water crisis, where the per capita quota does not exceed 3 liters per day (knowing that the minimum recommended according to the World Health Organization is 120 liters/ person today and 15 liters per day to survive), after the amount of available water does not exceed 10-20% of what it was before the aggression as a result of damage to infrastructure and water facilities, depending on the amount of fuel available . This has made citizens queuing for long hours to get a little water, under the weight of the Israeli bombardment, which targets them mercilessly, and the occupation is deliberately thirsty, spreading diseases and epidemics, especially with the failure of sewage systems and the flooding of wastewater. He is fully aware from the first day of the aggression that cutting these services will be a tool to break the steadfastness of our people and implement his plans to make Gaza unviable in order to empty it of its people,"he said.

International Appeal for Action

"Faced with the scale of the difficult humanitarian tragedy that our people are living in Gaza, we reiterate our demands that the international community shoulder its responsibilities to immediately stop this brutal aggression against our people, secure the entry of medical and food supplies and the necessary needs to provide water, electricity and fuel to the Gaza Strip, prevent the displacement of our Palestinian people in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem, provide urgent international protection to the Palestinian people, and achieve justice through accountability and accountability,"he added.

Future Hopes and Demands

Abu Mazen stressed his rejection of dividing the Gaza Strip, reducing its area, or repositioning the occupation army inside the Gaza Strip, pointing out that the free and just international community must stand with the Palestinian people and their just rights, and force the occupation to stop its crimes in Gaza and the West Bank, and work to find a radical solution to end the occupation and the embodiment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the realization of the rights of the Palestinian people, including water rights, so that the Palestinian Authority can rebuild Gaza and establish the rules of the state for the future of future generations, and a homeland in which Palestinian children live a normal life peacefully like the rest of the children of the world.