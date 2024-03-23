Orthodox Women in NY Launch Sex Strike Against Marital Injustice, Echoing Ancient Greek Play

Many women in Brooklyn’s Orthodox Jewish community are going on a sex strike to protest the gender-based, traditional barriers to getting a divorce in their community. The protest revolves around the case of Malky Berkowitz, an Orthodox woman in upstate New York, whose husband refuses to grant her a religious divorce document, or a ‘get,’ despite her attempts to achieve separation. The protesting women hope that by withholding sex, they can raise awareness among the men in the community to take action in protecting Orthodox women from harmful and coercive relationships.

Historical Echoes and Modern Struggles

In a striking parallel to the ancient Greek play "Lysistrata," where women withhold sex to end a war, today's protest aims to combat a different kind of conflict. In Kiryas Joel, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish enclave, 800 women initiated the strike, inspired by the plight of Malky Berkowitz and countless others facing 'get' refusal. This act of defiance challenges a religious system that leaves women chained in unwanted marriages, highlighting a struggle for autonomy and respect within the community.

Seeking Legal and Social Change

Efforts to address 'get' refusal have seen mixed success globally. In Britain, legal amendments have classified the refusal as a form of abuse, leading to the first imprisonment for such an act. However, in the United States, progress has been slower, with legal and social battles continuing to rage. Advocates for the rights of agunot (chained women) have sought to make the refusal of a 'get' recognized as coercive control, facing opposition from various quarters, including those worrying about over-policing.

The Strike's Impact and Controversy

The strike has sparked considerable debate within the Orthodox community. Critics, including prominent rabbis, have condemned the action as a violation of Jewish law, potentially threatening the sanctity of marriage. Conversely, supporters see it as a necessary step to bring attention to a dire issue, pushing for societal change where traditional routes have failed. The strike's organizers, led by Adina Sash, emphasize the importance of empowering the next generation to find innovative methods of protest when conventional ones falter.

This bold move by the women of Kiryas Joel and beyond is a poignant reminder of the lengths to which individuals will go to fight for justice and dignity. As the community grapples with the implications of this protest, it may well set a precedent for addressing long-standing issues of gender inequality and marital rights within religious communities. The outcome of this strike could inspire similar actions elsewhere, highlighting the power of collective action in sparking change.