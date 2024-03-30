Nigerian Youths Trafficked to Ghana for Cyber Exploitation: A Harrowing Tale of Abuse

When William Wilberforce and other abolitionists achieved their aim of ending slavery, little did they know that this act of man's inhumanity to man would continue in other forms, long after they had departed this world. Similarly, in the early '60s, Herbert Marshall McLuhan, a globally-acclaimed scholar of media studies, posited that the world would soon become a global village, where electronic media predominates as the world gets more digitally connected with new technologies driving connectivity and making experience sharing easier than before. However, McLuhan did not foresee how the baser elements in society would exploit the global village for pecuniary benefits. One such area is human trafficking, where perpetrators have used visual technologies to paint rosy pictures of life in other climes, with the intent of luring undiscerning people into conditions from which only the perpetrators can profit.

Advertisment

Exploitation in the Digital Age

In particular, traffickers have taken advantage of increasing unemployment, worsening mass poverty, and economic crisis in Nigeria to cajole hordes of people to Ghana and other countries for personal gain. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said Nigeria has the highest number of unidentified victims of trafficking in West Africa. Investigation revealed that not less than 180 Nigerian youths board vehicles weekly from the ECOWAS garage located at Mile Two on the Lagos-Badagry expressway, Nigeria, where vehicles conveying passengers to the Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Morocco, and other West African countries are stationed. A good percentage of these youths, males and females between 19 and 35 years, were discovered to be heading for the Republic of Ghana, either on the promise of a scholarship to study in some tertiary institutions or job opportunities. But they realize too late upon arrival that they are victims of human trafficking for cybercrime.

Victims' Voices

Advertisment

One of the victims who was rescued by the Ghanaian authorities in 2023, Gladys Osayande, was traced to Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. She said she was lured through fake job recruitment to Ghana. The 28-year-old lady said the traffickers resorted to various forms of physical torture and abuse to coerce us into Business Email Scam (BEC) and cybersex. "They made us pose as management staff of a corporate network to convince targets into sending money to an account. Targets were usually companies that used wire transfer to pay international clients. I was fed twice a day, by 12 noon and 10 pm. I worked all day on the internet. I was given a target to make at least $10,000 a week. If I didn't make it, the sanction was starvation for two days. In addition, they would invite some men to have sex with me while they streamed the process and downloaded it in porn apps in exchange for an undisclosed amount," she recounted.

The Fight Against Trafficking and Exploitation

Another victim, 23-year-old <a href="https://www.vanguardngr.com/2024/03/i-was-asked