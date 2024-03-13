Nigerian Islamic Police, Hisbah, Arrests 11 for Eating During Ramadan in Kano

In a recent operation that has sparked considerable debate, the Hisbah, Kano State's Islamic police force in Nigeria, apprehended 11 Muslims for not observing the Ramadan fast. This incident underscores the tension between religious practices and personal freedoms within the region. Hisbah's enforcement of Islamic law, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan, highlights the complexities of governance in areas where religious and secular laws intersect.

Strict Enforcement of Ramadan Observance

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims worldwide engage in fasting from dawn until sunset, a practice that is considered one of the Five Pillars of Islam. In Kano State, where the majority of the population is Muslim, the Hisbah takes an active role in ensuring that residents adhere to Islamic laws and customs during this period. The recent arrests were part of a broader initiative to enforce compliance with the fast, with the Hisbah conducting patrols in eateries, markets, and public spaces to identify Muslims who were eating during daylight hours. Those detained were later released after taking an oath never to break the fast again in public, a measure that Hisbah believes will reinforce the sanctity of the fasting period.

Dual Legal System

Kano State operates under a dual legal system where Sharia law coexists with secular law. This unique legal structure allows for the implementation of Islamic laws for Muslims, while non-Muslims are subject to the secular legal system. However, the Hisbah's mandate extends beyond just the Muslim population; non-Muslims are also warned against eating in public places during Ramadan, a directive aimed at respecting the fasting practices of the Muslim community. Despite this, non-Muslims are exempt from arrest for eating during daylight hours, unless they are found selling food to fasting Muslims, illustrating the nuanced application of Sharia in a multi-religious society.

Public Reaction and Debate

The Hisbah's actions have ignited a mix of support and criticism within and beyond Kano State. Proponents argue that the enforcement of fasting during Ramadan is essential for maintaining Islamic values and traditions in a predominantly Muslim society. Critics, however, question the implications of such enforcement on individual freedoms and the role of religious police in a secular state. The debate extends to the broader issue of how to balance religious observance with personal liberties in a diverse society where different faiths and beliefs coexist.

The arrest of the 11 Muslims in Kano for not fasting during Ramadan by the Hisbah police is more than an isolated incident; it is a reflection of the ongoing struggle to define the boundaries between religion and state, tradition and modernity. As Kano State and similar regions continue to navigate these complex waters, the actions of religious enforcement bodies like the Hisbah will remain a focal point of discussion, not only for the legal and ethical questions they raise but also for their broader impact on social cohesion and individual rights in an increasingly interconnected world.